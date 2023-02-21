Submit Release
Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 9:00am ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2022 on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 9:00am ET. Shawcor will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

Meghan MacEachern
Director, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

