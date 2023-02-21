Rising Demand for Advanced Medical Imaging Technologies Drives Growth in the Medical Imaging Market | CAGR of 5.8% -2030

medical/diagnostic imaging market growth

Surge in number of hospitals, and advancement in imaging technology are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global medical/diagnostic imaging market during the forecast period.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global medical/diagnostic imaging market garnered $38.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $68.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical imaging refers to the use of various technologies to create visual representations of the interior of the human body. These images can be used to diagnose and monitor a wide range of medical conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders.

There are many different types of medical imaging technologies, including:

X-rays: These use electromagnetic radiation to create images of bones and other dense structures in the body.

Computed tomography (CT): This technology uses X-rays to create detailed, three-dimensional images of organs and other soft tissues.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI): This technology uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to create highly detailed images of organs and tissues.

Ultrasound: This uses high-frequency sound waves to create images of organs and other soft tissues.

Nuclear medicine: This uses small amounts of radioactive materials to create images of internal organs and tissues.

Medical imaging plays a crucial role in modern healthcare, allowing doctors to accurately diagnose and monitor a wide range of medical conditions. It is used in a variety of medical fields, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, and orthopedics.

While medical imaging is generally safe, it does expose patients to radiation in some cases. Doctors take great care to minimize the amount of radiation used, and to ensure that patients are only exposed when necessary.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

Impact of Covid-19 on Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market

The Covid-19 pandemic made a positive impact on the growth of the medical/diagnostic imaging market as the demand for CT scanners, MRI scanners, and X-ray imaging devices surged considerably to determine the level of infection.

A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to cope with rise in demand for scans and provide improved healthcare facilities.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Radiology: This is the field of medicine that specializes in medical imaging. Radiologists use a variety of imaging technologies to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions.

Cardiology: Cardiologists use medical imaging to assess the structure and function of the heart, and to diagnose and monitor heart conditions such as heart disease and heart failure.

Neurology: Neurologists use medical imaging to diagnose and monitor conditions that affect the brain and nervous system, such as stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Oncology: Oncologists use medical imaging to diagnose and monitor cancers, and to assess the effectiveness of cancer treatments.

Orthopedics: Orthopedic doctors use medical imaging to diagnose and treat conditions that affect the bones, joints, and muscles, such as fractures, arthritis, and sports injuries.

Obstetrics and Gynecology: Obstetricians and gynecologists use medical imaging to monitor fetal development during pregnancy, diagnose and treat reproductive system disorders, and detect breast cancer.

Emergency Medicine: Medical imaging is also used in emergency medicine to quickly diagnose and treat acute injuries and conditions, such as fractures, head trauma, and internal bleeding.

These are just a few examples of the many medical specialties that use medical imaging.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Technological advancements: Medical imaging technologies are constantly evolving and improving, allowing for better image quality, faster scan times, and more accurate diagnoses. This has led to increased adoption of medical imaging and better patient outcomes.

Regulatory requirements: Medical imaging is subject to strict regulatory requirements to ensure patient safety and the accuracy of diagnostic results. These regulations can impact the adoption and use of new imaging technologies.

Cost: Medical imaging can be expensive, particularly for advanced imaging technologies such as MRI and CT. This can limit access to these technologies, particularly in low-income and rural areas.

Patient safety: Medical imaging technologies use radiation and other potentially harmful energy sources, so ensuring patient safety is a critical factor. Providers must ensure that patients are exposed to the minimum amount of radiation necessary to achieve accurate diagnostic results.

Workforce availability: Medical imaging requires a skilled workforce, including radiologists, technologists, and other specialists. Shortages in these areas can limit the availability and accessibility of medical imaging services.

Data management and privacy: Medical imaging generates large amounts of data, which must be managed and stored securely to protect patient privacy. As medical imaging becomes more digital, data management and privacy will become increasingly important factors.

These are just a few examples of the many factors that impact medical imaging.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:

CANON INC.

Carestream Health, Inc

Esaote SpA

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Materialise NV

planmeca oy

Siemens AG

