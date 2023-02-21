[190 Pages Report] Green Cement Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.6% And Is Projected To Reach $69.7 Billion By 2030

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world continues to move towards a more sustainable future, green cement is becoming an increasingly popular option for construction projects around the globe. From its ability to reduce emissions to its cost-effectiveness, green cement offers an array of advantages to both the environment and industry. In this blog article, we’ll take a look at the global opportunity analysis for green cement, and how it can benefit both the environment and industry.

Green cement is made from materials that are more sustainable and have a lower environmental impact than traditional cement. It is produced by replacing traditional materials, such as Portland cement, with alternative materials like fly ash, ground granulated blast furnace slag, and silica fume. These alternative materials reduce the emissions associated with traditional cement production, making green cement a much more environmentally-friendly option. Additionally, green cement is often cheaper to produce, which can help to reduce construction costs.

Download PDF Sample of Research Report with Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2209

When it comes to the global opportunity analysis of green cement, the potential is immense. Green cement is becoming a popular choice for countries around the world, as it helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move towards a more sustainable future. In fact, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the use of green cement could reduce global CO2 emissions

Market Key Segments:

By Product

• Fly-ash Based

• Slag Based

• Recycled Aggregates

• Others

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in the report are LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement AG, Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, China National Building Material, Votorantim cimentos S.A., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, and ACC Limited.

The other major players (not profiled in report) in the market include Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Calera Corporation, Ceratech, Inc., Solidia Technologies, Cenin Cement, Zeobond Pty Ltd., and Green Island Cement Limited.

