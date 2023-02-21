Top 100 Accounting Influencer Hitendra Patil Publishes AiCCCOUNTANTS™, a New Book on AI for Accountants

Rise of The AiCCOUNTANTS™

Over the last four years, the more I researched about it, the more I felt that you don’t need to be a programmer to understand how AI works and learns.” — Hitendra R. Patil

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 100 Accounting Influencer Hitendra Patil Publishes AiCCCOUNTANTS™, a New Book to Demystify Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Accountants.

New York, NY: Hitendra Patil, one of the Top 100 Accounting Influencers and the author of the best-selling book "Client Accounting Services: The Definitive Success Guide," today announced the launch of his new book, “Rise of The AiCCOUNTANTS™ - Accountants Augmented by Artificial Intelligence (AI) | The What, Why, and How of Artificial Intelligence for Accountants.”

Launched simultaneously in 89 countries, AiCCCOUNTANTS™ is intended to be an essential guidebook that aims to provide accountants with a solid understanding of AI, including its implications for the accounting profession. It provides accountants with a thorough understanding of AI technology, its potential in the accounting profession, and practical advice on leveraging it to improve their practice.

“Over the last four years, I have been keenly studying AI from an accountant’s viewpoint. The more I researched about it, the more I felt that it could be a powerful tool for accountants, not something to be afraid of. And I recognized that you don’t need to be a programmer to understand how AI works and learns," said Hitendra Patil, the Author of the book.

The book contains:

• Nearly 100 examples specific to how AI works/can work in the accounting profession

• Actionable intelligence through practically implementable checklists

• Templates of suggested emails for interacting with clients when you deliver AI-powered services

• 30+ analogies to help easy understanding of the content

• And much more.....

AiCCOUNTANTS™ book is now available in 89 countries:

• On Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BTMK89BS

• On Apple Books. https://books.apple.com/us/book/id6445562535

• On Google Play. https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=noGsEAAAQBAJ

About Hitendra R. Patil

Hitendra R. Patil has been named by Accounting Today as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting for six consecutive years, from 2017 to 2022. For the last 20 years, Hitendra has been serving the accounting profession in various roles.