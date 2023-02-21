BEIDT Health Set To Offer Career Opportunities To Psychiatrist (Mental Health) - Outpatient Services
The leading recruiting firm now presents opportunities for psychiatrists in Ohio.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEIDT Health, a leading healthcare recruitment and hiring firm, is excited to offer career opportunities to psychiatrists. Given the demand for psychiatrists and the stressful times due to COVID-19, family counseling has increased, and the requirement for people related to these fields has only grown. BEIDT Health not only aims to present its candidates to get jobs but also guides them to become better at practice and helps them flourish in a demanding and challenging environment.
With a wide range of career opportunities, BEIDT Health will offer its applicants the opportunity to be part of a successful company that is expanding and strengthening itself. In addition to competitive compensation and excellent benefits packages, applicants will have access to educational resources.
The psychiatrists required by BEIDT Health will support clients in areas including but not limited to marriage and family therapy, mental health counseling, and online counseling. The job duties of a BEIDT Health therapist include conducting individual sessions with clients; providing care coordination services; collaborating with other medical professionals to develop a treatment plan for the patient; providing educational materials about the disease process or other conditions through books or websites that assist people with learning about their condition or symptom management strategies that work best for them.
The skills candidates will need to obtain this position include excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, at all levels; excellent interpersonal skills, which include being able to work well under pressure while maintaining composure even when dealing with difficult situations like emergency room visits, etc., patience when dealing with people who may not understand what they're going through because they don't have all the information available yet but will get there eventually if given time enough patience enough time.
The company is willing to offer these positions in Beachwood, Ohio. It is looking for experienced therapists who have graduated from an accredited school of medicine and hold a current license to practice psychotherapy or provide counseling services. The candidates should also have some basic requirements taken care of like: a degree from an accredited medical school; Board Eligible or Board Certified; valid DEA number; etc.,
The job opportunity will also involve benefits like health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, short and long-term disability insurance, 401k retirement savings plan, PTO, vacation, sick and holidays, tuition reimbursement, and much more.
"Our mission is to support our candidates in their pursuit of personal growth through education and professional development programs designed to enhance their knowledge base and develop skillsets." said the company spokesperson.
About the company
BEIDT Health is a behavioral health provider and organization with talented patient-focused clinical professionals. The company aims to provide more significant outcomes for its clients by providing exceptional training and development opportunities that increase job productivity, decrease turnover rates, improve retention rates, reduce costs, and increase revenues.
Media Contact
BEIDT Health
+1 216-329-3500
info@beidthealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter