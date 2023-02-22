U.K.PASSPORTS Urges British Nationals to Renew or Apply for Passports Before Electronic Travel Authorization System

U.K.PASSPORTS logo

The ETA is a British entry permit document that will soon be available online.

We recognise that renewing or applying for a First-time UK passport while living abroad can be a daunting, time-consuming task. That is why our objective is to make the process simple for our clients.” — Spokesperson at U.K.PASSPORTS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.K.PASSPORTS: The Leading Provider of British Passport Applications and Renewals for British Citizens Living Abroad, today announced that individuals from countries exempted from visa requirements will be required to obtain approval and pay a fee under the upcoming Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system to enter the United Kingdom. The company is urging British nationals to take advantage of the current situation and ensure that their British Passport is valid and up-to-date before the new system comes into effect.

The ETA is a British entry permit document that will soon be available online. The new Electronic Travel Authorization system, set to be introduced this year, will require citizens of all current visa-exempt countries to pay a fee and apply for an E Visa to enter the UK. The introduction of this travel fee aims to enhance border security by providing more precise information about travelers. The initiative is in line with the U.K.'s objective to digitize its borders entirely by 2025.

The mandate will apply to visitors traveling to or via the United Kingdom without a visa or special immigration status and is planned to be fully operational by the conclusion of 2023. To apply, travelers will need a valid passport, travel information, a valid email address, and an online payment method using a debit or credit card.

The confirmed list of countries will be announced at a later time, but it is likely to include the European Union, other European countries like Norway, Iceland, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Vatican City, and Monaco, as well as visa-exempt nations like Australia, Canada, and the United States.

"We recognise that renewing or applying for a First-time British passport while living abroad can be a daunting and time-consuming task. That is why our primary objective is to make the process simple, secure, and prompt for our clients. Our aim is to provide a convenient and effortless service that saves our clients both time and money," said a spokesperson for U.K.PASSPORTS.

U.K.PASSPORTS offers a simple online application process, making passport renewals and applications hassle-free for British citizens living abroad. The company provides a user-friendly online application process, secure payments through Stripe - the world's safest payment gateway, and offers thorough application checking by their expert team.

U.K.PASSPORTS (with its subsidiaries U.K.ABROAD and MyBritishPassport), provides assistance to British citizens residing abroad with the passport renewal, application, and replacement process. The team at U.K.ABROAD has developed the expertise and experience to refine and streamline the British passport renewal process for their clients.

For more information, visit U.K.PASSPORTS' website at https://ukpassportsmail.com/

Contact:

Tracey Roberts

U.K.PASSPORTS

Email: enquiries@ukpassportsmail.com