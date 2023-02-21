QuantaSing to Report Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on February 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, February 27, 2023.



The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, February 27, 2023 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.liangzizhige.com.

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest online learning service provider in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses and among the top five service providers in China’s total adult learning market, in terms of revenue in 2021, according to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan. QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen and QianChi, empowering them to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients providing them, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services. These services have enabled the Company to broaden its service offerings and evolve into a two-sided service provider for both individuals and enterprises.

