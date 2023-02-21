Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,451 in the last 365 days.

QuantaSing to Report Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on February 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, February 27, 2023 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free:    4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free:       800-963976
Access Code:   3747357

The replay will be accessible through March 6, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

International:    1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free:   1-877-344-7529
Replay Access Code:         1587320

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.liangzizhige.com.

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest online learning service provider in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses and among the top five service providers in China’s total adult learning market, in terms of revenue in 2021, according to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan. QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen and QianChi, empowering them to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients providing them, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services. These services have enabled the Company to broaden its service offerings and evolve into a two-sided service provider for both individuals and enterprises.

For more information please visit www.liangzizhige.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429 


You just read:

QuantaSing to Report Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on February 27, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.