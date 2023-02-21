LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Issues Guidance for 2023

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



“We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter and full year financial results,” said Eric Lipar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Thanks to our employees’ dedicated execution in 2022, we delivered a number of notable successes along with record breaking profitability metrics for the full year.”

“We closed 1,448 homes in the fourth quarter, resulting in full year closings of 6,621 homes, revenue of $2.3 billion and one of our most profitable years ever. Our full year gross margin was 28.1%, adjusted gross margin was 29.2%, pre-tax net income margin was 18.1% and net income margin was 14.2%. Each of these metrics was a new Company record. We continued to right-size our inventory, reducing our owned and controlled lots by 21.7% and ending the year with approximately 3,300 homes in vertical construction and completed inventory. Finally, we remained focused on our balance sheet, ending the year with a net-debt-to-capitalization ratio of 39.8%, representing a 250 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2022 and our lowest ratio of the year.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “We enter 2023 with tempered optimism. Recent lead and sales trends have been very positive. In the first eight weeks of the year, our retail net orders pace has been 7.2 homes per active community, compared to 2.9 in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, mortgage rates are again rising and the Fed’s interest rate path is still uncertain. Therefore, our focus remains on what we control – driving leads through marketing, controlling input costs, starting affordable, move-in ready homes at a disciplined pace and maintaining our strong balance sheet while investing to support our future growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights and Comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2021

Net Income decreased 69.3% to $34.1 million, or $1.46 basic EPS and $1.45 diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes decreased 67.3% to $46.9 million

Home Sales Revenues decreased 39.0% to $488.3 million

Home Closings decreased 42.7% to 1,448 homes

Average Sales Price Per Home Closed increased 6.3% to $337,198

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues decreased 570 basis points to 20.7%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues decreased 550 basis points to 22.1%



Full Year 2022 Highlights and Comparisons to Full Year 2021

Net Income decreased 24.0% to $326.6 million, or $13.90 basic EPS and $13.76 diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes decreased 23.0% to $418.1 million

Home Sales Revenues decreased 24.4% to $2.3 billion

Home Closings decreased 36.6% to 6,621 homes

Average Sales Price Per Home Closed increased 19.2% to $348,052

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues increased 130 basis points to 28.1%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues increased 100 basis points to 29.2%

Owned Lots decreased to 58,720 and Controlled Lots decreased to 13,184 for Total Owned and Controlled lots of 71,904 at December 31, 2022

Active Selling Communities at December 31, 2022 decreased 2.0% to 99

Ending Backlog at December 31, 2022 decreased 65.8% to 702 homes

Ending Backlog Value at December 31, 2022 decreased 61.8% to $252.0 million



*Non-GAAP

Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

892,916 shares of common stock repurchased during 2022 at an average price per share of $106.49 for an aggregate amount of $95.1 million

Total liquidity of $268.6 million at December 31, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of $32.0 million and $236.6 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 39.8% at December 31, 2022



Full Year 2023 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company is providing the following guidance for the full year 2023. The Company expects:

Home closings between 6,000 and 7,000

Active selling communities at the end of 2023 between 115 and 125

Average sales price per home closed between $335,000 and $350,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 21.0% and 23.0%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 22.5% and 24.5% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 11.5% and 12.5%

Effective tax rate between 23.5% and 24.5%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2023 are similar to those experienced to date in 2023 and that the average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2023 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 (the “Earnings Call”).

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

An archive of the Earnings Call webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website for one year from the date of the Earnings Call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2023 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 when it is filed with the SEC. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,998 $ 50,514 Accounts receivable 25,143 57,909 Real estate inventory 2,898,296 2,085,904 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 25,031 40,702 Property and equipment, net 32,997 16,944 Other assets 93,159 81,676 Deferred tax assets, net 6,186 6,198 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 3,124,828 $ 2,351,865 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 25,287 $ 14,172 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 340,128 136,609 Notes payable 1,117,001 805,236 Total liabilities 1,482,416 956,017 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,245,278 shares issued and 23,305,806 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 26,963,915 shares issued and 23,917,359 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 272 269 Additional paid-in capital 306,673 291,577 Retained earnings 1,690,489 1,363,922 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,939,472 shares and 3,046,556 shares, respectively (355,022 ) (259,920 ) Total equity 1,642,412 1,395,848 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,124,828 $ 2,351,865





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Home sales revenues $ 488,262 $ 801,076 $ 2,304,455 $ 3,050,149 Cost of sales 387,227 589,359 1,657,855 2,232,115 Selling expenses 33,323 42,555 144,928 170,005 General and administrative 26,908 27,852 111,565 100,331 Operating income 40,804 141,310 390,107 547,698 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 13,976 Other income, net (6,049 ) (2,074 ) (28,009 ) (9,053 ) Net income before income taxes 46,853 143,384 418,116 542,775 Income tax provision 12,738 32,081 91,549 113,130 Net income $ 34,115 $ 111,303 $ 326,567 $ 429,645 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.46 $ 4.61 $ 13.90 $ 17.46 Diluted $ 1.45 $ 4.53 $ 13.76 $ 17.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,291,372 24,142,096 23,486,465 24,607,231 Diluted 23,513,303 24,564,428 23,730,770 24,908,991



Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Home sales revenues $ 488,262 $ 801,076 $ 2,304,455 $ 3,050,149 Cost of sales 387,227 589,359 1,657,855 2,232,115 Gross margin 101,035 211,717 646,600 818,034 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 5,411 7,828 20,276 37,546 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 1,399 1,754 6,869 4,964 Adjusted gross margin $ 107,845 $ 221,299 $ 673,745 $ 860,544 Gross margin % (2) 20.7 % 26.4 % 28.1 % 26.8 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 22.1 % 27.6 % 29.2 % 28.2 %

(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.

(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.



Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count and Average Monthly Absorption Rates by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 204,444 634 $ 322,467 33.7 6.3 Southeast 126,830 386 328,575 23.0 5.6 Northwest 32,976 73 451,726 8.3 2.9 West 56,365 153 368,399 12.3 4.1 Florida 67,647 202 334,886 17.0 4.0 Total $ 488,262 1,448 $ 337,198 94.3 5.1





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 328,191 1,118 $ 293,552 36.0 10.4 Southeast 152,311 548 277,940 25.0 7.3 Northwest 137,594 290 474,462 11.0 8.8 West 98,666 266 370,925 11.7 7.6 Florida 84,314 304 277,349 20.0 5.1 Total $ 801,076 2,526 $ 317,132 103.7 8.1





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 1,011,844 3,094 $ 327,034 31.9 8.1 Southeast 455,340 1,404 324,316 21.5 5.4 Northwest 253,416 502 504,813 8.5 4.9 West 300,968 751 400,756 11.5 5.4 Florida 282,887 870 325,157 18.5 3.9 Total $ 2,304,455 6,621 $ 348,052 91.9 6.0





Year Ended December 31, 2021 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 1,252,782 4,665 $ 268,549 36.5 10.7 Southeast 594,742 2,279 260,966 25.6 7.4 Northwest 510,497 1,166 437,819 11.1 8.8 West 351,219 995 352,984 11.4 7.3 Florida 340,909 1,337 254,981 19.8 5.6 Total $ 3,050,149 10,442 $ 292,104 104.4 8.3



Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of December 31, 2022.

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 As of December 31, 2022 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 3,094 21,786 4,788 26,574 Southeast 1,404 15,160 2,389 17,549 Northwest 502 6,741 2,006 8,747 West 751 9,861 1,263 11,124 Florida 870 5,172 2,738 7,910 Total 6,621 58,720 13,184 71,904

(1) Of the 58,720 owned lots as of December 31, 2022, 47,857 were raw/under development lots and 10,863 were finished lots.

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate, and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (4) 2021 (5) 2020 (6) Net orders (1) 5,268 9,533 11,070 Cancellation rate (2) 24.4 % 19.3 % 21.6 % Ending backlog - homes (3) 702 2,055 2,964 Ending backlog - value (3) $ 252,002 $ 659,234 $ 775,468





(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period. (2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period. (3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts for which vertical construction is generally set to occur within the next six to twelve months. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount. (4) As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 157 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business. (5) As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 481 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business. (6) As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 1,139 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.