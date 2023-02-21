PHH Mortgage Honored by Freddie Mac for Superior Loan Servicing

Awarded for the third consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage (“PHH” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced the Company was honored with a 2022 Freddie Mac Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP)SM Award. PHH won the Bronze Award for Group 1, which includes companies servicing 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages. PHH has earned the SHARP award for three consecutive years.



SHARP recognizes servicers for superior servicing portfolio performance, outstanding customer service to borrowers and positive efforts to cure delinquencies. Freddie Mac measures servicer performance through specific servicing metrics, benchmarks and requirements.

“We’re truly honored to be recognized again by Freddie Mac as one of the top performing mortgage servicers in the industry,” said Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Servicing Officer of PHH Mortgage. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining superior operational performance and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and their relentless pursuit of providing industry-leading customer service. We take tremendous pride in what we do and the impact it has on those we serve, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value to our customers, clients and investors.”

The SHARP awards are aligned with Freddie Mac’s Reimagine Servicing® mission to transform the mortgage servicing landscape, where efforts are centered around improving the client experience, reducing costs and minimizing credit risk.

