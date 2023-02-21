CVRx Reports Preliminary Results of the BeAT-HF Post-Market Randomized Clinical Trial

The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, however, the totality of data supports Barostim’s use as an effective treatment for patients with heart failure

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing Barostim™, an innovative extravascular implantable neuromodulation device for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announced today the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF, Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure, post-market randomized clinical trial.



The BeAT-HF post-market phase of the multi-center, prospective, randomized, controlled trial assessed 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The patients were randomized to two groups, treatment with Barostim and guideline directed medical therapy versus guideline directed medical therapy alone. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular mortality and heart failure morbidity (specifically, worsening heart failure events requiring treatment in the hospital or emergency department). The trial accrued 332 primary events and had a median follow-up of 3.7 years, corresponding to 1,037 patient-years.



While the trial did not reach statistical significance on the primary endpoint, it did contain additional clinically meaningful prespecified analyses that favored Barostim, including:



all-cause survival, free from LVAD and heart transplant,

a hierarchical composite (“Win Ratio”) analysis of cardiovascular mortality, heart failure events and quality of life, and

a clinical stability analysis.

In addition, the safety profile of Barostim and the symptomatic improvement at 6 months, that were the basis for the FDA pre-market approval, were shown to be durable through 24 months (where data collection was prespecified).