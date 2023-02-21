TRU Staffing Partners Announces 12th Annual Scholarship Program to Expand Key Industry Educational Efforts and Build Future Leaders

The TRU Scholarship program helps ambitious professionals build their skills and get real-world experience in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized, award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced the launch of their next-gen-building scholarship program for 2023. The program offers financial assistance, no-cost training, paid internships, and exclusive networking opportunities to deserving professionals looking to grow their careers in these flourishing industries.



New this year to the many TRU scholarship offerings is a coveted paid internship with ediscovery industry leader Complete Discovery Source (CDS) Legal. CDS provides global litigation technology and data hosting, consulting, and managed services to support discovery efforts. The winner of this amazing opportunity will obtain vital real-world experience in the best of legal data management.

“TRU, along with today’s leading organizations and the greater privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity communities, is proud to award scholarships to ambitious individuals committed to getting the training and education necessary to become future leaders in these professions,” said Jared Coseglia, TRU Staffing Partners Founder and CEO. “TRU is honored and privileged to have so many innovators and leaders in the software, service, and education spaces generously donate the programming for this year’s scholarship winners.”

In addition to CDS Legal, several industry-leading organizations have joined TRU’s efforts to offer these exclusive scholarships. Opportunities range from live and online training programs, support for taking certification exams, paid memberships in key industry associations, and exclusive invitations to network with the best and brightest industry experts at upcoming events.

This year’s scholarship offerings include:

ACEDS: One U.S. and one Canadian Certified Ediscovery Specialist (CEDS) training package including a certification exam with one free retake Two (2) full eDiscovery Executive Certificate (eDEx) Programs

CDS: One month-long remote internship, up to 40 hours per week, including laptop and materials

DISCO: Five access passes to DISCO University platform and software



iCONECT: Four full scholarships for the iCONECT Project Manager & Analytics Certification

International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP): One CIPP, CIPM, or CIPT Self-paced Online Training Bundle

Nuix: One full scholarship for each of the following courses: Nuix Workstation Data Discovery Core and Nuix Workstation Data Discovery Specialist; Nuix Workstation Forensic Practitioner Core and Nuix Workstation Forensic Practitioner Foundations; and Nuix Discover End User

Open Text: Two full conference passes to attend the 2023 OpenText World and Enfuse Conference

Paraben: Two full scholarships for the Mobile Fast Track 4-Day Training, including a software license

Relativity: Two Beginner training scholarships and four Intermediate training scholarships, including an all-access pass to Relativity Fest and complimentary exams

Reveal Data Corporation: 10 free online certification course enrollments





For complete details of all scholarships offered, to apply, or to become a scholarship partner, visit the TRU Scholarship Program web site.

Scholarship applications are open today – apply here. Applications are due Sunday, March 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winners will be announced in April.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), and 2021 (#4189); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

