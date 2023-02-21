North Las Vegas Police Dept. Offers Up to $40,000 Bonus for Lateral Recruits

City of North Las Vegas Rolls Out Robust Hiring Incentives for Existing Police Officers

/EIN News/ -- NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of North Las Vegas is offering a variety of big-dollar hiring incentives in a recent effort to attract lateral recruits or existing officers to join the ranks of the North Las Vegas Police Department. The latest package of incentives includes:

$30,000 bonus for lateral police officers joining the North Las Vegas team.

$5,000 one-time relocation allowance for new hires from outside of the Las Vegas Valley and who will reside in the City of North Las Vegas.

$5,000 hiring incentive for honorably discharged military members or active members of the National Guard and Reserves paid out after passing backgrounds and officially being hired.

**All incentives are subject to requirements and at the discretion of the hiring agency.**

Other employment benefits include:

Salary range $61K-98K** (based on experience)

Modified field training

4-Day work week

Shift differential pay

Multilingual pay

PERS retirement pension

Comprehensive medical benefits

14 Annual holidays

Education incentives

457 Option

Annual uniform allowance

The City of North Las Vegas is the most diverse municipality in the state and caters to a robust workforce, a variety of young families, senior communities as well as military personnel from both Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base. The city is home to award-winning master-planned communities like Sun City Aliante, and the Village at Tule Springs as well as a variety of housing types and options, including exciting new mixed-use developments taking shape in its urban core.

North Las Vegas has more than three dozen unique parks and offers programs and facilities to support its citizens' diverse recreational and cultural interests.

The future is bright in North Las Vegas and the City is excited to offer opportunities for skilled law enforcement professionals to join its tight-knit team of first responders.

This is an open and continuous recruitment. Learn more and apply today at www.JoinNLVPD.com.

For more information on all of these efforts and more, visit www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

About The City of North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas stretches across the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley and is home to more than 275,000 residents. As a premier place to live, work and play, North Las Vegas leads the valley in new home development while maintaining a longstanding tradition of successful economic development in a business-friendly environment. The City of North Las Vegas' fast and faster approach has made the city a top destination in the country for development opportunities. North Las Vegas is a hub for new job creation and economic diversification that attracts global brands, innovative industries, manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics centers. www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com

Contact Information:

Kathleen Richards

Public Information Officer

richardsk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com

702-633-1086



Cheryl Bella

PIO

bellac@cityofnorthlasvegas.com

702-499-3930



Brittany Toth

Director of Communications

tothb@cityofnorthlasvegas.com

702-218-0232



