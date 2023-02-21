Identiv Announces Scale Computing Partnership to Streamline Video and Access Control Deployments

New Hyperconverged Infrastructure solution enables customers to manage applications on one platform

Identiv, Inc. INVE, a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced, in partnership with Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, the launch of Identiv Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Powered by Scale Computing. The solution delivers Identiv applications, including Hirsch Velocity visitor management software and its Velocity Vision video management system (VMS) for total situational awareness on a single pane of glass.

Identiv HCI combines virtualization, servers, storage, and backup/disaster recovery into a single, turnkey solution. Highly automated with machine intelligence, Identiv HCI is built to simplify application deployment and management while eliminating downtime for Identiv customers. Organizations across all industries will now be able to experience the convergence of hardware and software with centralized management in one simple interface.

"We are continuously leading the way in facilitating the delivery of innovative business systems and IT-enabled platforms," said Mark Allen, GM Premises, Identiv. "Access control and video management systems are at the core of our customers' security strategy. This solution ensures quick and easy deployment, and continuous application uptime."

"The security systems market has shied away from virtualization in the past due to complexity that forces organizations to manage point-based solutions. Identiv HCI has integrated intelligence and automation that liberates IT and security teams to focus on more strategic initiatives while consolidating their hardware footprint," said Dan Pierce, Vice President, Global Business Development and Sales Operations, Scale Computing.

Identiv's physical access control and video intelligence solutions provide the highest level of security at the lowest overall cost. Robust, feature-rich systems, hardware, and software deliver frictionless access managed from anywhere.

"We are an innovative, customer-focused company, and this solution eliminates complexity, lowers costs, and frees up management time for our customers. Our customers will also benefit from running all applications on a single platform that is flexible and scalable," said Mike Taylor, Vice President, of Global Sales, Identiv.

For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880, contact sales@identiv.com, or book a site walk.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing is the ideal infrastructure platform. For more information, visit scalecomputing.com.

