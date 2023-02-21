Viant Technology Earns Spot in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Marketing & Advertising

Viant Technology Inc. DSP, a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Marketing & Advertising list. This recognition is determined via actual customer feedback on software features and functionality.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on reviews from real users. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

"We are honored to be recognized in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, further emphasizing our ongoing commitment to serve our clients with the best solutions on the market," said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. "Viant's continued recognition by G2 over the past couple of years is indicative of our company's customer success mindset, and we look forward to continuing to set a high standard of achievement and service in this industry."

In addition to being named a ‘Best Software' recipient, Viant's DSP Adelphic ranked #3 in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Demand Side Platform (DSP), maintaining its ranking from the Fall 2022 report in that same category and making its third consecutive appearance after being recognized in Summer 2022. Viant was also named a Leader in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Cross-Channel Advertising.

