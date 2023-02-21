It’s Gold for youth mental health as Jack.org & Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation celebrate success

/EIN News/ -- A Canadian youth mental health charity celebrates the success of the Be There Certificate — a free, online course for peer-to-peer mental health support developed in partnership with Born This Way Foundation at the Anthem Awards.



TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack.org is celebrating success with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation after they were awarded a Gold Anthem Award, recognizing excellence in mission-driven work, for the exciting partnership that launched the Be There Certificate in March of 2022. The Be There Certificate is a free, self-paced, interactive online mental health course designed to increase mental health literacy and provide youth with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to safely support someone who may be struggling with their mental health.

“I loved that I got the chance to apply the content through small activities while completing the certificate, helping me feel ready to be there for a loved one, ”said Abeer Ansari, a Jack.org youth Network Representative. “It also helped me to better understand what it will feel, sound, and look like when someone is trying to Be There for me, allowing me to be more open towards receiving support.”

The Be There Certificate is available in English, French, and Spanish, and has been completed by over 16,000 people to date from across Canada, the United States, and over 100 additional countries. Jack.org, a Canadian youth mental health charity, and Born This Way Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the mental wellness of young people and working with them to create a kinder world, collaborated to create the Be There Certificate to help fill a gap in resources that enable peer-to-peer mental health support.

"The Be There Certificate is the embodiment of Jack.org and Born This Way Foundation’s unified desire to create change in the lives of young people. This recognition from the Anthem Award community is an incredible testament to our collaboration, which will allow us to continue reaching more young people than ever before," said Alex Aide, Born This Way Foundation's Director of Programs and Impact. "We are looking forward to continuing this partnership and making a real and lasting impact in the lives of so many across the globe."

Winners of the Anthem Awards, which celebrate mission-driven work from people, companies, and organizations, were announced on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the second Anthem Awards conference, and will be followed by an awards celebration in New York City on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

"It’s an honour to win another Anthem Award, this time alongside our incredible partner Born This Way Foundation. Young people and adult allies continue to tell us how valuable this resource is for supporting a young person struggling with their mental health,” said Rowena Pinto, President & CEO of Jack.org. “We look forward to continuing to positively impact the mental health landscape with amazing partners and young people, who fuel our mission at every turn.”

Throughout their collaboration, Jack.org and Born This Way Foundation have fostered a close working relationship with one goal in mind: to uplift youth and connect them to the help they need. As a result, they were awarded a Gold Anthem Award for Partnerships or Collaborations within the Health category, recognizing their success in working together to support youth mental health.

To learn more about the Be There Certificate, visit BeThereCertificate.org .

For media inquiries

Jack.org

Nimanthie Ariyasinghe

media@jack.org

Born This Way Foundation

DKC Public relations

BTWF@dkcnews.com

About Jack.org

Jack.org is a Canadian charity that partners with young people across the country to improve mental health in their communities. Through its programs, young people learn to identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities and are able to access mental health resources to educate themselves. Its goal is to build a world where all young people understand how to take care of their mental health and look out for each other. A world without shame, where everyone gets the support they deserve.

About Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness toward themselves and their communities through its website bornthisway.foundation and its storytelling platform Channel Kindness at channelkindness.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd826ffc-8ea8-4b50-9ae7-445a5c291541