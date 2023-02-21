/EIN News/ --

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has evaluated the use of Genomic Vision applications for genetic variant characterization

Genomic Vision’s technology demonstrated high accuracy for quantitative analysis of genomic events

This paves the way to establish standardized methods for cell characterization

Bagneux (France) – Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, is pleased to announce the successful evaluation of its DNA combing technology by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (‘NIST’). The evaluation has confirmed the high accuracy of the technology for quantitative analysis of genomic events at or greater than 10 kilobases.

The NIST Genome Editing Consortium (‘Consortium’) is a public-private partnership consortium hosted by NIST to collaboratively address precompetitive genome editing measurements and standards (reference standards, reference methods, and reference data) needed to increase confidence in evaluating genome editing and utilizing these technologies in research and commercial products.

Within this Consortium, Genomic Vision’s Quality Control Assay (‘QCA’) was employed to identify, characterize, and quantify mid to large-size genomic variants occurring in a specific human population. The results were compiled by NIST and compared to other datasets obtained within the Consortium. NIST determined that Genomic Vision’s technology produced high quality results. The global results issued from the Consortium will be disclosed by NIST in spring 2023.

Genomic Vision’s technology allows for highly sensitive and digitally quantifiable analysis of structural and functional genome modifications and provides a quality control tool for the safety and optimization of engineered cells. The data output enables an unbiased assessment of genetic events through direct visualization of modifications on single DNA molecules.

Aaron Bensimon, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Vision, commented: “We are pleased that our methodology for the characterization of naturally occurring mutations has received further validation, going through NIST’s rigorous interlaboratory study process blinded to the details about the genomic variants to be detected and performing to high standards. We believe our technology can become a gold standard for structural and functional genome analysis, with potential applications for quality control of cell and gene therapy products and bioproduction.”

Samantha Maragh, Ph.D., Project Leader of the Genome Editing program at NIST, commented: “We are pleased to be working with Genomic Vision, a member of the NIST Genome Editing Consortium, and welcome their innovative QCA method of genome characterization to help advance the genome editing field. For this NIST Genome Editing Consortium Interlab Study, organizations were given a set of blinded qualified samples provided by NIST to assess their technologies. Genomic Vision’s technology demonstrated high accuracy for quantitative analysis of genomic events around 10 kilobases and greater.”

The Consortium numbers more than 40 academic and industrial members and Genomic Vision has been part of the NIST Consortium since 2019.

About Genomic Vision

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the structural and functional analysis of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary products and services, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These products and services are also used for monitoring DNA replication in cells to improve anti-cancerous drugs development. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit

www.genomicvision.com

About the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was founded in 1901 and is now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST is one of the nation’s oldest physical science laboratories, and addresses measurement research needs in multiple fields including chemistry, IT, engineering and biology. The NIST Genome Editing Consortium addresses the measurements and standards needed to increase confidence of utilizing genome editing technologies in research and commercial products (www.nist.gov).

