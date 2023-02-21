Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,246 in the last 365 days.

The Fairfax Workers Coalition Reports on Fairfax County Announcing FY 2024 Budget

The Fairfax Workers Coalition reports on Fairfax County announcing FY 2024 budget: will the county be able to improve recruitment and retention, or will we keep losing employees?

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) February 21, 2023

Fairfax County is known for its superior citizen service and the quality work that County workers provide. The County Executive has announced to the Board of Supervisors the proposed FY 2024 Budget. It's an election year for the Board, and they'll be hearing from many citizens on services, tax rates, and community needs. Now more than ever, Fairfax County needs to become competitive with other employers in terms of compensation. We must stop the loss of experienced county workers as they seek better opportunities outside of Fairfax County. The Fairfax Workers' Coalition (FWC) represents hundreds of Fairfax County workers, including a majority in several agencies. We are an independent union that stands up for Fairfax workers and the community they serve.

For comment on Fairfax County's proposed budget, contact:
Dave Lyons, Executive Director, FWC
571-991-5386
fairfaxworkerscoalition@outlook.com
Or visit our website at thefairfaxunion.org

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/2/prweb19180948.htm

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

You just read:

The Fairfax Workers Coalition Reports on Fairfax County Announcing FY 2024 Budget

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.