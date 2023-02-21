The Fairfax Workers Coalition reports on Fairfax County announcing FY 2024 budget: will the county be able to improve recruitment and retention, or will we keep losing employees?

Fairfax County is known for its superior citizen service and the quality work that County workers provide. The County Executive has announced to the Board of Supervisors the proposed FY 2024 Budget. It's an election year for the Board, and they'll be hearing from many citizens on services, tax rates, and community needs. Now more than ever, Fairfax County needs to become competitive with other employers in terms of compensation. We must stop the loss of experienced county workers as they seek better opportunities outside of Fairfax County. The Fairfax Workers' Coalition (FWC) represents hundreds of Fairfax County workers, including a majority in several agencies. We are an independent union that stands up for Fairfax workers and the community they serve.

