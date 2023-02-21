Jimboy's Tacos aims to save New Year's resolutions with The Keto Taco

Packing in signature Jimboy's ingredients with less than three net carbs, the limited time menu item is available until March 15

Jimboy's Tacos, the iconic local restaurant franchise with more than 40 locations in Sacramento, Reno, and Fort Worth, TX, has brought The Keto Taco back to its menus, giving health-conscious customers another chance to stick to their New Year's goals.

Research shows that more than 80% of people abandon their resolutions by the end of February. But with just 2.4 net carbs and 290 calories, the made-to-order Keto Taco satisfies cravings with fresh, premium ingredients including signature seasoned grilled chicken, hand-chopped pico de gallo, American cheese, avocado and chipotle cream sauce. Complete with Jimboy's quintessential parmesan cheese dusting and wrapped in a fresh romaine lettuce leaf, the taco provides a healthy, gluten-free option that aligns with keto and low-carb diets.

"The Keto Taco delivers everyone's favorite Jimboy's ingredients while being accessible to those with specific diets and health goals," said Erik Freeman, CEO of Jimboy's Tacos and grandson of founder Jim "Jimboy" Knudson. "While our original tacos only have about 10 net carbs, the Keto Taco provides an even healthier choice but with all the same fresh and flavorful ingredients that Jimboy's is known for."

Every menu item is made-to-order and cooked from scratch daily in small batches to ensure freshness and premium flavor. Guests can order the Jimboy's Keto Taco at participating Jimboy's locations, through the Jimboy's Taco Nation app or online at JimboysTacos.com for a limited time through March 15.

