Q&A Interview with CEO of Alarum Technologies Ltd. Discussing New Direction of the Company

Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering tech stocks releases an exclusive Q&A interview featuring Mr. Shachar Daniel, CEO of Alarum Technologies Ltd. ALAR ALAR (http://alarum.io/).

Alarum Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

Q&A Interview:

InvestorIdeas

Q: Shachar, thanks for taking the time today to give us insight on recent developments at Alarum Technologies. You have announced a change in name and your stock symbol and also the shift in focus for the company. For readers that are new to the story, can you tell us about the re-branding and the new strategy going forward?

Mr. Shachar Daniel, CEO

A: Alarum is a global provider of enterprise and consumer internet access solutions. We provide enterprise customers and private consumers advanced tools to support their data collection and privacy needs. Our new name and the rebranding as Alarum are the result of the restructuring and refocus of our strategy, which we have worked on in the last couple of years, and reflect our transition from a traditional enterprise cybersecurity-centered company to an established leading provider of enterprise and consumer internet access solutions.

InvestorIdeas

Q: At the end of January you announced preliminary guidance of revenues, and expect to report revenues for the full year of more than $18.5 million, compared to revenues of $10.3 million reported in 2021. Can you give our readers some insight as to what ALAR has achieved over the last year to build revenue?

Mr. Shachar Daniel, CEO

A: I would like to take it one more step backwards to the third quarter of last year (2021), as we presented $3.3 million in revenues and a non-IFRS loss of $3.2 Million - Since than we have shown a significant growth with $4.8$ Million in revenue, and with net non-IFRS loss significantly decreasing to $1.7 Million and we expect to reach another record in revenue with for the $18.5 million for the entire year of 2022. 2022 was mainly characterized by our ability to decrease our loss and burn rate while at the same time maintain our growth, recurring revenues and future revenues.

InvestorIdeas

Q: You recently came out with a letter to your shareholders and talked about reducing your burn rate. Can you discuss this in more detail?

Mr. Shachar Daniel, CEO

A: We believe that under current market's climate - the reduction in our burn rate, together with becoming cash flow positive and maintaining a strong cash position - are key in our path to maintain our growth momentum and provide value for our shareholders.

InvestorIdeas

Q: Can you give our readers a deeper look at NetNut Ltd. and the value it adds to Alarum's technology and platform moving forward?

Mr. Shachar Daniel, CEO

A: We are really excited about NetNut's accomplishments to date, including generating revenue growth quarter after quarter and becoming cash flow positive. NetNut is well positioned as a world leading brand in the field of data access. It offers a global web data collection cloud service, based on our proprietary traffic optimization and routing technology and network. During 2022, we doubled our network's infrastructure, which is now able to support and process billions in client requests. The scaleup in our capabilities is a result of the onboarding of several strategic customers, as well as the expansion of NetNut's network by partnering with tens of Internet Service Providers.

InvestorIdeas

Q: We talked about NetNut Ltd, Can you talk to us about the second side of your business, the consumer business?

Mr. Shachar Daniel, CEO

A: Both activities are link by providing customers with advance internet access solutions. While NetNut targets the enterprise world, CyberKick approaches the consumer market and offers internet access privacy and cybersecurity solutions. Our consumer-side solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured and encrypted connection. These solutions are installed on the consumers' computers or mobile phones and are available via various browser and mobile applications stores.

CyberKick's business model is very attractive. Investing in acquiring new users allows us to build revenue-generating assets, which are expected to yield future revenue streams. Thanks to this unique model we have successfully secured funding from a strategic investor that chose to invest directly in our customer acquisition program, as well as a credit line for working capital from a leading Israeli commercial bank to support this operation.

InvestorIdeas

Q: In closing is there anything else you would like to share with our readers about the vision for the Company?

Mr. Shachar Daniel, CEO

A: Market conditions in the past year were challenging and very volatile, and Alarum's market position suffered as a result. Recent suspicion in the market, regarding the allegation made by several small-cap companies about illegal trading in their shares, are consistent with our own suspicions that performance of our stock is indeed suffering from abusive short selling This creates an artificial impact on trading of shares, which is completely unrelated to the company's actual performance and achievements and as a result, damages shareholders. We believe that by taking the right decisions for our business, our future plans and execution will be better reflected, for the benefit of the company and our shareholders.

