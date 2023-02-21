Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,453 in the last 365 days.

Gabriel Marketing Group Wins Two 2023 AVA Digital Awards for Excellence in Content Marketing and Graphic Design

The AVA Digital Awards continue GMG's winning streak of industry recognition for its growth marketing, content development and public relations work on behalf of clients

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) February 21, 2023

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth organizations​, today announced it has won two 2023 AVA Digital Awards. The newest awards, which recognize GMG's excellence in content marketing and graphic design, follow up GMG's 27 award wins in 2022 for its growth marketing, content development, and public relations work on behalf of its clients.

"These twin recognitions by our industry peers in this year's AVA Digital Awards are a great start to 2023," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of GMG. "These two awards reinforce our market leadership in delivering impactful results for clients and recognize our team's ability to outperform other agencies that are much larger than us."

GMG's 2023 AVA Digital Awards include:

  • Platinum: Content Marketing: Ebook – An ebook, "State of Internet Connectivity and the Digital Divide in the U.S.," that details the results of a national consumer survey about Americans' attitudes about access to high-speed internet connectivity

  • Gold: Creativity: Web Infographics – An infographic, "State of Internet Connectivity and the Digital Divide in the U.S.," that highlights the results of a national consumer survey about Americans' attitudes about access to high-speed internet connectivity

    • AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. The 2023 competition included more than 2,500 entries. Work ranges from audio and video productions to social media sites, animation, blogs, podcasts, and other forms of user-generated digital communication. AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which consists of several thousand productions, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals.

    About Gabriel Marketing Group

    Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth organizations. Uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo​, GMG offers a full spectrum of strategic communications services that support rapid and long-term growth – from go-to-market strategy to media relations to demand generation, digital marketing automation, and content development. With foundational expertise in technology and a passion for innovations that define new markets, GMG operates with agility, flexibility, and adaptability to help its clients increase market awareness and grow sales. Since 2011, GMG has successfully partnered with more than 300 growth-oriented clients, seen more than 25 of its clients exit through profitable acquisitions, and earned more than 90 industry awards of excellence for its work. GMG is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal, a Certified HubSpot Gold agency partner, and a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network for B2B and technology.

    For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.

    For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gabriel_marketing_group_wins_two_2023_ava_digital_awards_for_excellence_in_content_marketing_and_graphic_design/prweb19179025.htm

You just read:

Gabriel Marketing Group Wins Two 2023 AVA Digital Awards for Excellence in Content Marketing and Graphic Design

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.