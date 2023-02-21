Gabriel Marketing Group Wins Two 2023 AVA Digital Awards for Excellence in Content Marketing and Graphic Design

The AVA Digital Awards continue GMG's winning streak of industry recognition for its growth marketing, content development and public relations work on behalf of clients

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) February 21, 2023

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth organizations​, today announced it has won two 2023 AVA Digital Awards. The newest awards, which recognize GMG's excellence in content marketing and graphic design, follow up GMG's 27 award wins in 2022 for its growth marketing, content development, and public relations work on behalf of its clients.

"These twin recognitions by our industry peers in this year's AVA Digital Awards are a great start to 2023," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of GMG. "These two awards reinforce our market leadership in delivering impactful results for clients and recognize our team's ability to outperform other agencies that are much larger than us."

GMG's 2023 AVA Digital Awards include:

