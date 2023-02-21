Gabriel Marketing Group Wins Two 2023 AVA Digital Awards for Excellence in Content Marketing and Graphic Design
The AVA Digital Awards continue GMG's winning streak of industry recognition for its growth marketing, content development and public relations work on behalf of clients
MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) February 21, 2023
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth organizations, today announced it has won two 2023 AVA Digital Awards. The newest awards, which recognize GMG's excellence in content marketing and graphic design, follow up GMG's 27 award wins in 2022 for its growth marketing, content development, and public relations work on behalf of its clients.
"These twin recognitions by our industry peers in this year's AVA Digital Awards are a great start to 2023," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of GMG. "These two awards reinforce our market leadership in delivering impactful results for clients and recognize our team's ability to outperform other agencies that are much larger than us."
GMG's 2023 AVA Digital Awards include:
- Platinum: Content Marketing: Ebook – An ebook, "State of Internet Connectivity and the Digital Divide in the U.S.," that details the results of a national consumer survey about Americans' attitudes about access to high-speed internet connectivity
- Gold: Creativity: Web Infographics – An infographic, "State of Internet Connectivity and the Digital Divide in the U.S.," that highlights the results of a national consumer survey about Americans' attitudes about access to high-speed internet connectivity
AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. The 2023 competition included more than 2,500 entries. Work ranges from audio and video productions to social media sites, animation, blogs, podcasts, and other forms of user-generated digital communication. AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which consists of several thousand productions, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals.
About Gabriel Marketing Group
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is the industry's leading public relations and marketing agency for high-growth organizations. Uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo, GMG offers a full spectrum of strategic communications services that support rapid and long-term growth – from go-to-market strategy to media relations to demand generation, digital marketing automation, and content development. With foundational expertise in technology and a passion for innovations that define new markets, GMG operates with agility, flexibility, and adaptability to help its clients increase market awareness and grow sales. Since 2011, GMG has successfully partnered with more than 300 growth-oriented clients, seen more than 25 of its clients exit through profitable acquisitions, and earned more than 90 industry awards of excellence for its work. GMG is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal, a Certified HubSpot Gold agency partner, and a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network for B2B and technology.
For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gabriel_marketing_group_wins_two_2023_ava_digital_awards_for_excellence_in_content_marketing_and_graphic_design/prweb19179025.htm