Perseus Delivers Record A$203 Million Half Year Profit After Tax

Perth/Western Australia/ February 21, 2023/African focused gold producer Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) has reported material improvements recorded across key metrics including revenue, EBITDA, profit after tax and operating cash flow in its Interim Financial Report for the six months ending December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased by 22% to A$ 665.0 million , on previous corresponding h alf y ear period .

EBITDA up 40 % to $ 354.4 million or 26.0 cents per share .

Profit After Tax up 60 % to $ 203 .0 million or 14.9 cents per share .

Operating Cash Flow of A$ 299.8 million or 22.0 cents per share , up 22 % on previous corresponding half year period .

Net Assets of A$ 1.836 billion or 134 c ents per share, including net cash and c ash equivalents of A$ 528.9 million.

I nterim dividend declared of 1 . 06 cents (A$) per share .

Perseus maintains market guidance for FY2023 of 498,370 to 528,370 ounces at an AISC of US$1,000 to $1,100 per ounce.





HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 UNIT AUD USD Revenue(1) $ Million 665.0 446.1 EBITDA(1) $ Million 354.4 237.7 Profit after tax(1) $ Million 203.0 136.2 Operating cash flow(1) $ Million 299.8 201.1 Net assets(2) $ Million 1,836.1 1,252.2 Cash and cash equivalents(2) $ Million 528.9 360.7 Cash and bullion(2) $ Million 593.8 405.0 Interim dividend declared(2) $/share 0.0106 0.0072

(1) A$:US$ exchange rate of 0.6708 for 6-month average (2) A$:US$ exchange rate of 0.6820 at 31 December 2022

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said: “As stated in our December 2022 Quarter Report, Perseus’s three operating mines produced a combined total of 268,371 ounces of gold at an AISC of US$930 per ounce during the December 2022 Half Year, outperforming both gold production and cost market guidance during the period. This outstanding operating result has translated into equally outstanding financial results for the period, with record after-tax earnings and operating cashflow reported today.

These results reflect the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Perseus who have “walked the talk” in terms of our core values and not only delivered on our goal, but exceeded it. I congratulate them for this outstanding effort.

On the back of this result, Perseus has declared an interim dividend of 1.06 cents per share, consistent with our dividend policy of paying a base dividend yield of 1% per annum. At the conclusion of the financial year ending 30 June 2023, Perseus will review the full year performance and may choose to declare a bonus dividend to supplement the base dividend, as it did in FY2022.

Our strong financial performance in the December Half Year has further strengthened our Balance Sheet and when combined with further strong projected cashflows that are underpinned by an “in-the-money” hedge position, we are in a very solid position to finance the development of our fourth gold mine, the Meyas Sand in Sudan, from internal resources alone when a Final Investment Decision is taken later this year.”





Commentary

During the six months to December 31, 2022, Perseus made significant progress within its multi-mine, multi-jurisdictional operations, improving on the comparative half-year period in several key metrics. Perseus’s third gold mine, Yaouré, continued its strong performance, with consistent contributions from Sissingué. There was a notable turnaround in the period from Edikan, which has shown marked improvements in its production rates that favourably impacted its unit cost performance as well.

Gold production for the Group during the half year totalled 268,371 ounces at an all-in site cost (including production costs, royalties and sustaining capital) (“AISC”) of US$930/oz. This result included: 136,821 ounces produced at Yaouré at an AISC of US$724/oz; 25,573 ounces produced at Sissingué at an AISC of US$1,490/oz; and 105,977 ounces of gold produced at Edikan at an AISC of US$1,059/oz.

Gold sales by the Group during the half-year totalled 261,921 ounces of gold at an average sales price of US$1,724/oz. This result included: 135,174 ounces sold by Yaouré at a weighted average sales price of US$1,727/oz; 24,379 ounces sold by Sissingué at a weighted average sales price of US$1,847/oz; and 102,368 ounces sold by Edikan at an average sales price of US$1,692/oz. During the six months, the Group sold 10% more gold, at a price that was approximately 4% higher than in the 2021 comparative period.

At 31 December 2022, the Company’s net tangible assets amounted to $1.4 billion, or $1.03 per share which is approximately 38.3% more than at the end of the HY2021.

The Group’s net profit after tax for the period ended December 31, 2022, after bringing to account a foreign exchange gain of $2.9 million (December 31, 2021: $7.7 million), was $203.0 million, up 60% on the comparative period (December 31, 2021: $126.9 million). Gross profit from operations for the period ended December 31, 2022 was up 62% on the comparative period to $248.8 million (December 31, 2021: $153.4 million).

These above financial results are attributable to:

A 22% increase in revenue on the comparative period to $665.0 million (December 31, 2021: $545.7 million) from Edikan’s improved contribution to the Group since June 30, 2022, and supported by continued strong performance from Yaouré and a steady contribution from Sissingué.

A proportionally smaller increase in cost of sales (6%), reflecting the improved unit cost performance across Perseus’s operations.

An increase in corporate and administration expenses of $3.6 million, due to technology and safety improvement programs across the Group. In addition, travel expenses have increased relative to December 2021 due to reduced COVID-19 related restrictions.

Income tax expense of $28.2 million, an increase from $1.6 million on HY2021, predominately reflecting the profitability of the Edikan mine over the past six months.

The Group generated net cash from operating activities for the half year ended December 31, 2022 of $299.8 million, up 22% on the comparative period (December 31, 2021: $245.9 million).

As at December 31, 2022, Perseus had cash on hand of $528.9 million (June 30, 2022: $426.8 million), and 24,431 ounces of gold bullion valued at $44 million (June 30, 2022: $49.0 million). During the period, Perseus repaid US$50.0 million of the revolving corporate cash advance facility (Corporate Facility), with a nil remaining balance on that facility at December 31, 2022. However, the Group retains the option to draw-down on the facility, up to a value of US$100.0 million, which reduces by US$50.0 million at June 30, 2023 and a further US$50.0 at December 31, 2023.

FY23 OUTLOOK

Perseus expects this positive trend of improved earnings and cashflow to continue in line with its corporate objective of producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year. Gold production and cost guidance for FY2023 is as follows:

PARAMETER UNITS DECEMBER 2022 HALF YEAR

(ACTUAL) JUNE 2023 HALF YEAR

(FORECAST) 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR

(FORECAST) Yaouré Gold Mine Production Ounces 136,821 117,500 to 130,000 254,300 to 266,800 All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 724 900 to 1,000 850 to 900 Sissingué Gold Mine Production Ounces 25,573 25,000 to 30,000 50,600 to 55,600 All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,490 1,750 to 1,850 1,625 to 1,675 Edikan Gold Mine Production Ounces 105,977 87,500 to 100,000 193,500 to 206,000 All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,059 1,100 to 1,200 1,075 to 1,125 PERSEUS GROUP Production Ounces 268,371 230,000 to 260,000 498,370 to 528,370 All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 930 1,000 to 1,200 1,000 to 1,100

This announcement was approved for release by the Board.

