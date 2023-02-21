Pet Toys Market Size to Hit $12.63 Billion by 2029 | At 6.73% CAGR

Companies covered in Pet Toys Market are Central Garden & Pet Company (U.S.), ZippyPaws (S.), Radio Systems Corporation (S.), Multipet International, Inc. (S), Kyjen Company LLC (S), Kong Company (S), Benebone LLC (U.S.), Petmate (S.), Ethical Products, Inc. (S), Petsport USA, Inc. (S.), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet toys market size was valued at USD 7.57 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 8.01 billion in 2022 to USD 12.63 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Pet Toys Market, 2022-2029.”

Severe Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by COVID-19 Crisis to Impede Growth Momentum



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the pet toys market growth. Due to various blockades around the world, manufacturers are forced to close their production facilities due to labor shortages, which reduces the demand for pet care products. In addition, several lockdowns around the world have negatively impacted the sales of pet animal toys due to the closure of specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pet-toys-market-106259

Pet Toys Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.73% 2029 Value Projection USD 12.63 billion Base Year 2021 Pet Toys Market Size in 2021 USD 7.57 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 196 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Pet Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Pet Toys Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Pet Subscription Boxes to Favor Market Expansion Growing Popularity of Pet Ownership to Expand Product Demand

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the pet toys market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Central Garden & Pet Company (U.S.)

ZippyPaws (S.)

Radio Systems Corporation (S.)

Multipet International, Inc. (S)

Kyjen Company LLC (S)

Kong Company (S)

Benebone LLC (U.S.)

Petmate (S.)

Ethical Products, Inc. (S)

Petsport USA, Inc. (S.)

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for pet toys in the near future.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Pet Subscription Boxes to Favor Market Expansion

Subscriptions are growing in popularity worldwide, and the pet food industry is no different. Direct-to-consumer pet toy sales were gaining momentum before the COVID-19 outbreak. During the pandemic, pet toy subscription services were on the rise, as people play with their pets, their relationships grow more and more, encouraging the premiumization of toys and items for pets. Some of these dogs, cats, and other pets are part of an unprecedented increase in the number of pet owners in the U.S., resulting in increased sales volume and value of pet products.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pet-toys-market-106259

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Rising Number of Pet Adoptions

The North America region is expected to hold a major share of the global market owing to the increasing number of pet adoption in the U.S. that give rise to the demand for soft and flexible toy products.

The development of the pet dog and cat toy market in the Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of pet stores and pet products manufacturing units in countries.

The Middle East & Africa and South America regions are expected to be supported by the production of premium and high-quality pet animal toys and the inclination of the manufacturers toward producing a new variety of pet toys in those countries.

Segments:

Balls Segment to Dominate Market due to its Flexibility and Ease

The market is segmented into plush, rope, balls, and others based on product type. The balls segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

Dog Segment to Dominate Market owing to Large Number of Pet Dogs Around the World

Based on pet type, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. The dogs segment is expected to dominate the market owing to a large number of pet dogs around the world, which increases its demand in the market.

Offline Segment to Dominate Market Due to Growing Number of Pet Stores

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held a significant market share in 2021, accounting for more than 60% of global sales.

Based on geography, the global pet toys market share is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental companies in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either positively or negatively. Players acquire companies, launch new products, engage in partnership deals, sign contracts with government organizations, and so on.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/pet-toys-market-106259

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Pet Toys Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Plush Rope Balls Others By Pet Type Dogs Cat Others By Distribution Channel Offline Online By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

November 2022: Nylabone, a popular brand of Central Garden & Pet Company, announced the launch of its new range of play toys for creative fun activities.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/pet-toys-market-106259

Check out more Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights:

Pet Clothing Market Size to Worth USD 7 Billion by 2028 | At 4.4% CAGR

Pet Furniture Market Size to Worth USD 5.70 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pet Care Market Size to Hit USD 325.74 Billion by 2028 | At 5.6% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs