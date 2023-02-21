Anti Drone Market to Hit USD 6.95 Billion by 2029 | Technological Advancement in Countering Drones to Gain Impetus

[200+ Pages Latest Report] The key Anti Drone Market players mentioned are Raytheon Technology Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries (U.S.), Drone Shield (Australia), Detect Inc (U.S.), Dedrone Holdings Inc. and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti drone market size was USD 1.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2022 to USD 6.95 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.55% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Anti Drone Market, 2022-2029.”

Rise in the Number of Unauthorized Drones During the Pandemic Resulted in More Investment in Anti Drone Technology



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other government laws to limit the virus, a rapid surge in the usage of drones for various purposes has emerged. In the U.S. alone, there were over 865,505 registered drones as of October 2022.

During the pandemic, the threat posed by rogue drones increased along with the amazing growth in the number of drones. The ability of a drone to fly low can make it challenging for radars to detect it. Defense organizations all around the world are beginning to place more emphasis on C-UAS technology as state and non-state entities continue to deploy drones.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Raytheon Technology Corporation (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Israel Aerospace Industries (U.S.)

DroneShield (Australia)

Detect Inc (U.S.)

Dedrone Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Liteye Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

SaaB AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 23.55% 2029 Value Projection USD 6.95 Billion Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 216 Segments Covered By Technology, By Platform, By End User

Segments:



Interdiction Segment to Be the Fastest Growing Segment Due to Development of Advanced Technology to Counter Drones

By method, the market is segmented into detection and interdiction. Among these, the detection segment dominated the global anti drone market share in 2021. Detection segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Rise in Use of High Energy Lasers Will Propel the Market Growth

Based on technology, the market is classified into RF analyzer, acoustic sensors, optical sensors, radar, RF jammer, GPS spoofer, high power microwave devices, nets and guns, and high energy lasers. The RF jammer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Rise in Ground Based Anti-Drone Systems to Propel the Growth of the Segment

Based on platform, the market is segmented into ground based, UAV, and handheld. The ground-based segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021.

Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. Extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Advancement in Countering Drones to Drive the Anti Drone Market Growth

Companies around the world have started utilizing drones to block other drones in addition to modern radar and laser systems for drone hunting. Modern military systems are attempting to combat drone threats by utilizing technology, such as high-tech laser systems, radar systems, electronic signal jammers, and repurposed fighter planes with strong radars to look down and shoot UAVs.

Regional Insights:



North America to Lead Backed by Existence of Important Players

In 2021, North America led the market. The North American market, which was worth USD 0.44 billion in 2021, is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR over the foreseeable future. The expansion has been linked to the existence of important players in the defense industry.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising defense spending and increased investment in counter-drone technology. The expansion of airport security measures and the region's efforts to secure its international borders are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Growth in Europe is attributed to rising defense modernization spending as well as purchases of cutting-edge defense systems from other regional nations.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Sign Significant Contracts to Make Remarkable Changes in Market

The players operating in the market often employ numerous tactics that will aid the market growth and product demand. Among the pool of strategies, one such notable strategy to expand the business prospect is signing multimillion contracts with government bodies and securing a profitable revenue for their own company.

Key Industry Development:



August 2022: American aerospace firm Blue Halo was granted an agreement of USD 24 million from the U.S. Department of Defense for the supply of counter-drone systems.

