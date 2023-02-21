Alexander Schindler new advisory board member of Intalcon Foundation

Alexander Schindler, © Union Investment Intalcon - Alpha for Impact

The former board member of Union Asset Management Holding AG will support the advisory board of Intalcon Foundation with his financial expertise and network.

BREMEN, GERMANY, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the appointment of Alexander Schindler to the advisory board of the Intalcon Foundation, the non-profit organisation is further expanding its top-class advisory board. In his new role, Schindler will contribute to the further development of the Intalcon Foundation with his expertise in the areas of finance and extensive international network, and will support the Foundation's management in, among other things, the selection of supported sustainable projects.

Alexander Schindler was a member of the Management Board of Union Asset Management Holding AG in Frankfurt am Main from 2004 to March 2022, where he was responsible for institutional client business, legal and compliance, controlling and international business activities. His activities in important committees and associations - e.g., as President of the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA), as President of the BVI Bundesverband Investment und Asset Management e.V. and as a member of the CMU High-Level Forum of the EU Commission - were also formative.

"There is no doubt that the financial market bears a special responsibility in tackling challenges such as the climate crisis and biodiversity loss. We are therefore very pleased to welcome such an experienced financial expert to our advisory board," says Scarlett Eckert, Managing Director of the Intalcon Foundation.

"The responsible use of natural resources and respectful interaction with employees and stakeholders has always been the guiding principle of my professional career. I am therefore delighted to be able to continue this now as an advisory board member of the Intalcon Foundation and to support the sustainability goals. We are all united by the will to secure the basis of life for future generations," says Alexander Schindler.

The advisory board, which now consists of eight members, acts as an independent advisory body in all matters concerning investment and project selection and serves as a discussion partner for the management of the Intalcon Foundation. Other members include Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of the ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, Dr Andreas Jacobs from the Jacobs coffee dynasty in Bremen, and the former professional tennis player Michael Stich, who has been working for years in his foundation for children suffering from AIDS.

The Intalcon Foundation was established in 2020 as a funding body to support the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. It supports non-profit organisations that are globally committed to one or more of the goals and are particularly successful in their respective fields.

The Intalcon Foundation was born out of the conviction that entrepreneurship is inextricably linked with responsibility for people, nature, and the environment. The financial means mainly come from the customers of Intalcon GmbH. 20% of the income generated by the performance fee is donated to the Intalcon Foundation. In addition, the Foundation holds a 20% share in the annual net profit of Intalcon GmbH.