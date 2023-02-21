Dad Turns Grumpiness into Gold with Hilarious Animal Cartoons
Fed up father turns daily drawings for kids into bestselling book.
When I first started drawing grumpy animals for my kids, I never thought it would turn into a book, let alone a bestseller.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Joe, a father of small children, an illustrator, and now, a bestselling author! Joe's secret to success? Drawing grumpy animals and pairing them with hilarious captions that are suitable for adults only. Joe's daily ritual of creating one cartoon a day for his kids led to the creation of his first book, "100 Grumpy Animals," which has become a bestseller on Amazon, and is now sold worldwide!
— Joe, aka artist Beastflaps
Joe's drawings capture the essence of what it means to be grumpy, but with a hilarious twist that's sure to leave readers in stitches. Each cartoon is accompanied by a witty and sometimes sarcastic caption that adds another layer of humor to the mix. Joe's humor is not for the faint of heart, but his unique blend of sarcasm and wit has earned him a legion of fans who can't get enough of his grumpy animals.
"100 Grumpy Animals" is not your typical children's book. It's not about rainbows, sunshine, and happy endings. It's about the other side of life, the grumpy side, and how we can all learn to laugh at ourselves and our grumpiness. Joe's book has struck a chord with readers who appreciate the humor in life's not-so-great moments.
"When I first started drawing grumpy animals for my kids, I never thought it would turn into a book, let alone a bestseller," says Joe. "But I'm so grateful for the opportunity to share my humor with the world and to connect with readers who appreciate a good laugh. It's been an incredible journey, and I can't wait to see what the future holds."
Joe's grumpy animals have since been turned into t-shirts, wall art and even coffee mugs. If you're looking for a book that will make you laugh out loud and brighten your day, "100 Grumpy Animals" is the perfect choice. It's a hilarious, irreverent, and heartwarming collection of cartoons that will appeal to anyone who's ever felt grumpy.
100 Grumpy Animals is available on Amazon or by visiting grumpyanimals.com.
