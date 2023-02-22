Giftsenda Enables Businesses to Send eGifts to Employees
As part of their international corporate gifting solution, Giftsenda enables businesses to send eGifts in bulk or as 1-1 gifts to employees worldwide.ARLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many modern businesses following the trend towards remote work, locally and on an international level, HR departments need to find new ways to maintain a positive work culture and keep employees engaged. Research shows that both giving and receiving gifts can strengthen relationships, even in a business setting.
To provide businesses with an international gifting solution, Giftsenda enables businesses to send digital gift cards in bulk or as 1-1 gifts to over 200 countries through a single gift campaign. The only things that are required to launch a campaign is to choose the vouchers and provide the recipients’ email addresses by uploading them manually, via CSV or synching them from the preferred CRM, whether it be HubSpot or Salesforce.
Recipients can enjoy a high level of personalization and the gift of choice through eGifts - gift cards that are delivered and redeemed electronically, usually through text or email. These vouchers can be used by the recipients both in physical and digital stores to purchase an item of their choosing with the amount of money preloaded on the card. With a wide variety of vendors available on the gifting platform, businesses can send eGifts that are available locally and can be easily redeemed by the recipients. eGifts are delivered to the recipients almost instantly, which allows employees to be rewarded without delay.
Businesses can send gifts to celebrate personal and company milestones, show appreciation and celebrate holidays. Online events can also be elevated by sending food, drink or experience vouchers electronically to all the attendees.
One of the main complaints associated with remote work is the inability to differentiate between work and home life. This is because the employee’s setting rarely changes - in most cases they are usually working from home. For remote workers specifically, a gift voucher for a restaurant, coffee shop or holiday can offer a temporary change in setting.
Digital gift cards can be sent as part of a once-off gifting project or a platform subscription plan. To find out more and begin sending eGifts, visit Giftsenda’s website today.
About Giftsenda
Giftsenda is a global scale corporate gifting platform launched by a team of gifting professionals with over 20 years of experience in sending gifts worldwide. Giftsenda offers various gifting services to help businesses leverage corporate gift campaigns to improve their Sales, HR, CX and Marketing team initiatives. Learn more at www.giftsenda.com.
