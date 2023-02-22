Chocolate Confectionery Market Is Estimated To Surge At A CAGR Of 4.0% To Reach US$ 118.6 Billion By The End of 2031

One of the key reasons driving market expansion is an increase in demand for chocolate confectionery items created with organic and functional ingredients.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Chocolate Confectionery Market by Product Type (Dark chocolate, Milk chocolate, White chocolate), by Price point (Economy, Mid-range, Luxury), by Age Group (Children, Adult, Geriatic), by Distribution channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Pharmaceutical and drug stores, Specialty stores, Duty-free stores, E-commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global chocolate confectionery industry was pegged at $77.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $118.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Expansion of sales channels and increase in use of e-commerce across the globe drive the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market. Moreover, innovation in processing and packaging supplement the market growth. In addition, advent of various packaging and promotional activities would open new opportunities in the future.

Players operating in the global chocolate confectionery market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their chocolate confectionery market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Barry Callebaut, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Delfi Limited, Ferrero International S.A, Lotte Corporation, Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc, Nestle S.A, Perfetti Van Melle, and The Hershey Company.

The market growth is propelled by several factors such as product innovations, a rise in the trend of gifting confectionery, economic growth, a rise in disposable income, and others. Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of chocolate confectionery market trends that drive market growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Europe held the lion's share

By region, the global chocolate confectionery market across Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market, due to existence of chocolate confectionery operations in Europe and the availability of chocolate confectionery in different variants. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand and adaption of innovative chocolate confectionery products among consumers in the region.

By age group, the adult segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global chocolate confectionery market, due to increasing consumption in adults because of easy accessibility. However, the geriatric segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to increasing popularity of functional chocolates with health benefits among the elderly population

