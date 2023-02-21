Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic accredited in Turkmenistan

21/02/2023

On February 20, 2023, on the instructions of the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Speaker of the Mejlis G. Mammedova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic, Elvis Antonio Alama Lora.

On behalf of the President, the head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible position, wishing him success in his noble mission aimed at establishing a full-scale interstate dialogue based on trust and mutual respect.

Thanking for the kind words, the plenipotentiary representative of the friendly country, in turn, conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and all the Turkmen people, who are confidently following the course of economic prosperity and progress.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was acquainted with the main priorities of the foreign and domestic policy pursued by neutral Turkmenistan, which has earned our country deservedly high international prestige and universal respect, and was also informed about the progress in promoting fundamental reforms and transformations that have become the main sign of the Renaissance of the new era of a powerful state .

The diplomat also got acquainted with the structure and activities of the national parliament, the fundamental reforms being carried out in the law-making sphere.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic assured that he would make every effort to further deepen the multifaceted dialogue, built taking into account the national interests of the two countries and their desire to comprehensively build up a mutually beneficial partnership.