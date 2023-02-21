Global Pulmonary Embolism Market Size - Forecasts to 2028
The paramount competitors covered in the global pulmonary embolism market report include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, among others.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pulmonary Embolism Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 3.15 billion by 2028.
The rapid increase in the prevalence of cancer, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities, high disposable income, and rising demand for cutting-edge therapies are expected to accelerate the growth of the pulmonary embolism industry.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pulmonary Embolism Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-user outlook, the hospitals' segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global pulmonary embolism market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the treatment outlook, the medications segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pulmonary embolism market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is anticipated to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, among others, are some of the key players in the global pulmonary embolism market
Routes of Administration (RoA) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Oral
- Parenteral
Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Medications
- Mechanical Devices
- Surgery
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Homecare
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
