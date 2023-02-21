Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,903 in the last 365 days.

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global pulmonary embolism market report include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pulmonary Embolism Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 3.15 billion by 2028.

The rapid increase in the prevalence of cancer, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities, high disposable income, and rising demand for cutting-edge therapies are expected to accelerate the growth of the pulmonary embolism industry.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pulmonary Embolism Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the hospitals' segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global pulmonary embolism market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the treatment outlook, the medications segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pulmonary embolism market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is anticipated to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, among others, are some of the key players in the global pulmonary embolism market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/pulmonary-embolism-market-3949

Routes of Administration (RoA) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oral
  • Parenteral

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Medications
  • Mechanical Devices
  • Surgery
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Homecare
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.