Brunswick Corporation Reports Outstanding Performance During an Award-Winning Miami International Boat Show

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) finished another record-setting Miami International Boat Show with strong sales from its boat brands, continued Mercury Marine outboard engine share gains, multiple ACES innovation strategy related product launches across all divisions, and a record number of awards for innovation, marketing, and customer service.



Some of the many notable achievements for Brunswick at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show vs. the 2022 show were:

Sea Ray built on its 2022 momentum and saw major increases in both unit sales and sales revenue compared to a year ago, including a sizable number of pre-orders for its new SLX 280 Outboard and an increased number of retail sales on boats above 37’.

built on its 2022 momentum and saw major increases in both unit sales and sales revenue compared to a year ago, including a sizable number of pre-orders for its new SLX 280 Outboard and an increased number of retail sales on boats above 37’. Boston Whaler reported increased unit sales and increased sales revenue vs. ‘22 including a strong showing with international customers, particularly from Latin America and the Caribbean.

reported increased unit sales and increased sales revenue vs. ‘22 including a strong showing with international customers, particularly from Latin America and the Caribbean. For the fifth consecutive year, Mercury Marine had more outboard engines than any other manufacturer at the show, accounting for more than 55% of all outboards across the multiple show venues - more than 20 share points ahead of the closest competitor. This is the highest outboard share Mercury has achieved in Miami as rapid adoption of the new V10 and V12 engines further elevates its presence in shows and markets across the world.

had more outboard engines than any other manufacturer at the show, accounting for more than 55% of all outboards across the multiple show venues - more than 20 share points ahead of the closest competitor. This is the highest outboard share Mercury has achieved in Miami as rapid adoption of the new V10 and V12 engines further elevates its presence in shows and markets across the world. Navico Group is now a business partner to close to 90% of OEMs exhibiting at the Miami Boat Show and received very high interest in its Fathom and new Active Imaging and Active Target product lines.

is now a business partner to close to 90% of OEMs exhibiting at the Miami Boat Show and received very high interest in its Fathom and new Active Imaging and Active Target product lines. Brunswick won a record 15 awards during the show for innovation, customer satisfaction and marketing excellence, including four NMMA Innovation Awards, with Navico Group winning two Innovation Awards, one for its Lowrance HDS PRO with Active Imaging HD and ActiveTarget 2 and a second for its Fathom e-Power System, Sea Ray winning an Innovation Award for its SLX 260 with Outboard power, and Mercury Marine winning an Innovation Award for its Avator 7.5e Electric Outboard Motor.





“Miami is a bellwether U.S saltwater show and I am extremely encouraged by the success all our brands and products experienced at this year’s event,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “The 2023 show season is off to a solid start with good attendance and engaged consumers at shows across the U.S, Canada, and Europe, and I am very proud of our teams for another outstanding performance in South Florida.”

Brunswick’s award-winning show featured multiple new product announcements including the Mercury Racing V10 400R, the Mercury Marine V10 Sea Pro, a new electric steering system for outboards, the global launch of the Sea Ray 280 SLX Outboard, the Bayliner M19, and refreshes of the Boston Whaler 350 and 380 Realm. In addition, the Heyday and Veer brands, and Freedom Boat Club exhibited at the five-day show highlighting new products and services for 2023, and Mercury Racing kicked off its 50th Anniversary Celebration.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit brunswick.com.





Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003