Aledade Adds More Than 450 New Practices for 2023, Making It the Largest Network of Independent Primary Care in the Country

/EIN News/ -- Bethesda, MD, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, today announced that it added more than 450 primary care practices, including nearly 60 health centers, to its nationwide network for 2023, the most of any value-based care practice network. The company continues to be the largest network of independent primary care in the country, with more than two million patients covered by more than 150 value-based contracts across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial payers. Aledade works with more than 1,500 independent primary care practices and health centers - up from more than 1,000 practices in 2022 - including more than 5,000 physicians and 15,000 clinicians across 45 states and the District of Columbia. And thanks to its product and technology, the company is able to grow even further while reproducing at scale the outcomes it has delivered for practices and their patients.

To support Aledade’s large and rapidly growing network and further enhance its ability to scale with quality, Aledade also announced that it has acquired Curia, a leader in value-based care analytics using practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize the targeting of patient care and engagement programs. The acquisition will enhance Aledade’s ability to extract valuable insights from disparate data sources, provide more accurate predictions using past data and optimize primary care workflows through cutting-edge AI algorithms.

“We launched Aledade with the goal of building a health care system that works better for patients, practices and all of society. We are the largest network of independent primary care practices, with millions of patients all across the country getting better care from a primary care physician thanks to our success in using advanced predictive analytics and tech-enabled workflows to better identify patients who would benefit the most from particular interventions. But we are just getting started,” said Dr. Farzad Mostashari, CEO and Co-Founder of Aledade. “The team at Curia is drawn by that same mission and our work with them has proven that, together, we’re going to make a real and lasting impact for the practices we serve and their patients.”

Curia leverages AI and machine learning to automate the core analytical processes needed to identify risk gaps, predict the likelihood of adverse health outcomes like preventable hospitalizations and optimize the targeting of care and engagement programs. Aledade’s acquisition of Curia follows a successful pilot leveraging Curia’s technology and talented team of data scientists, software engineers and business strategists in the targeting of comprehensive advance care planning (CACP) services to the patients who need them most. Using the predictive algorithm developed by Curia, Aledade was able to identify more than 8,000 patients facing the highest risk for mortality in the next two years and work with primary care practices in its national network to enroll these patients in a CACP facilitation. Aledade is exploring even more use cases that will bring targeted care interventions directly to the patients who need them.

“The future of health care isn’t on the horizon; it’s here - in value based care, population health, artificial intelligence and empowered primary care,” said Jim Manzi, founder and Partner at Foundry.ai, the technology studio responsible for building Curia. “That mission is what attracted our team of world-class talent to Curia, and it’s why we were able to work so well with our colleagues at Aledade and improve care for thousands of patients. We share a common mission, and I can’t wait to see what this team will accomplish as one.”

To solidify its commitment to creating a health care system that is good for patients, good for practices and good for society, Aledade recently became a Public Benefit Corporation, a corporate structure that requires the company to weigh the interests of its primary care practice partners, their patients, its employees and those who bear the burden of rising health care costs, alongside those of its shareholders, in all decision making.

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships, and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,500 practices in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 150 value-based contracts representing more than 2 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

