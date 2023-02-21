Canada Baby Food Market Expected to Collect $2.4 Billion by 2026 | Allied Market Research

The growing popularity of offline traditional stores is helping traditional suppliers/distributors to gain maximum revenue share in Canada market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Canada Baby Food Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026", the Canada baby food market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2019 to 2026. The cereals segment accounted for approximately 47% of the total Canada baby food market share in 2018.

Surge in awareness for nutrition, rise in parental concerns, rapid urbanization coupled with a significant increase in the working women population and surge in government initiatives for infant care are the major drivers of the Canada baby food market. Nowadays, health awareness and health concerns are on the rise among Canadian parents. They are willing to buy expensive and high-quality baby food to improve the health and provide the right nutrition to their infants. Thus, rise in adoption of organic food and high consumer demand boost the growth of the Canada baby food market.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Nestlé S.A.

Danone

Plum

PBC

Hain Celestial

Diana Group

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Abbott

Loblaws Inc., Parent's Choice Infant Formula, and Kraft Heinz Company.

The rapid distribution of information coupled with the massive adoption of internet in Canada have propelled the use of e-commerce as a distribution channel. Ecommerce proves beneficial as it allows consumers to shop as per their convenience as well as enables price comparisons. Thus, it is used as a platform to boost the sales of baby food products. In addition, online technologies allow product differentiation and alleviate price competition, which is opportunistic for the Canada baby food market growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Organic products have been gaining steady share in retail market. More than half Canadians buy organic food weekly. This purchasing behavior pattern among the consumers creates huge opportunities for the organic baby food sector. In addition, due to increase in health consciousness among consumers, the preference for organic and clean-labelled products has increased significantly. Therefore, the high demand for natural and organic products continues to provide numerous opportunities for the manufacturers.

Manufacturers utilize these media channels to create consumer awareness regarding their baby food product offerings and their consequent benefits to sustain the intense competition in the Canada baby food market. For instance, the company Plum Organics features real stories, comic videos, and shareable badges on their website as a means of advertisement. Thus, they can relate to the target consumers and thereby influence their buying decisions. These factors have fueled the growth in the Canada baby food sector.

