HARNESS Data Intelligence releases latest PPSM report with Kensington & Chelsea topping the list for property values
HARNESS Data Intelligence has released a new report showing price per square metre (PPSM) values for every property in England and Wales. The results show Hartlepool as the lowest average value location, while Kensington & Chelsea is the highest. The average price for a property in Hartlepool is just £1,615/m2 while in the Royal Borough in west London the value is £17,630/m2.
By revolutionising data connectivity across multiple sources, HARNESS Data Intelligence can provide practically full consumption of all records with a price and floor area as a unified whole. The firm's price per square metre (PPSM) report uses next-generation data linking algorithms to connect seven Open Government data sources to offer unrivalled price accuracy and near-zero wastage for all commercial and residential assets across England and Wales. This is one example output from the platform that highlights this capability
Data Fabric is a platform that enables full data usage by connecting identifiers. This might be an identifier that relates to a position, such as an Ordnance Survey supplied UPRN, or an identifier that relates to a description of that position, such as a Land Registry supplied ‘GUID’ or MHCLG supplied ‘LmkKey’ for EPC records. The connections are achieved through a proprietary grid of positions, called HPIDs, against which the data is placed.
The approach delivers a double effect on data utilisation rates. That is:
1. There are more positions (enabled by HPIDs) to which data can be pinned, and
2. The understanding of connections surfaces more existing identifiers to match against.
Data Fabric allows consumption of data from multiple feeds without spending lots of time, resource and money ingesting and connecting the data. The sources are ready to go and connected at the most atomic level possible.
The HARNESS PPSM release is an output of the Data Fabric platform which comprises connected data from nine Open Government datasets:
• HM Land Registry Price Paid (price, transaction date, property type, new build flag, tenure)
• HM Land Registry UK House Price Index (local authority code, index multipliers for indexed price and indexed PPSM)
• MHCLG Non-Domestic EPC (floor area, property type)
• MHCLG Domestic EPC (floor area, property type)
• MHGLG Display Energy Certificates (floor area, property type)
• Scottish Government Non-Domestic EPC (floor area, property type)
• Scottish Government Domestic EPC (floor area, property type)
• VOA Rating List (floor area, property type – omitted due to licencing terms and conditions)
• VOA Council Tax Bands (council tax band)
The data is de-duplicated by selecting the most recent floor area value either side of the price paid transaction date. All values are mapped to an HPID, and UPRN where one exists.
The data is free to use, though attribution must be given where applicable.
