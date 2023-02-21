Meeting in Geneva on Right to Development in Africa

Submit Release
MOROCCO, February 21 - The right to development as a priority for Africa was on the agenda of a meeting, Monday, with the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, organized by Morocco's Permanent Representative to Geneva, Omar Zniber, in his capacity as chairman of the African Ambassadors Group.

During this meeting, which is part of the consultations held by the High Commissioner for Human Rights with the different regional groups in the run-up to the 52nd Session of the Human Rights Council, the right to development was highlighted as a central priority for African countries.

The High Commissioner noted the many challenges arising from geopolitical tensions in a fragmented world and their undeniable impact on the deterioration of the global human rights situation, recalling the adverse effects of some major global shocks that have a much stronger resonance in Africa than elsewhere.

Türk mentioned the importance of Africa for his mandate, and his desire to cooperate fully with the African Union, especially on the right to development issue.

He also stressed the need for the World Summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) scheduled for 2023 in New York, to take into account aspects central to Africa, including the right to development, debt and more generally financial issues.

MAP: 20 February 2023

