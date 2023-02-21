Menswear Market Size Worth US$ 792 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 6.08%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Menswear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global menswear market size reached US$ 560.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 792 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08% during 2023-2028.
Menswear refers to the clothing that is specifically designed for male consumers. These apparels are primarily manufactured using structured and durable fabrics. They can be made using a variety of materials, including cotton, nylon, polyester, rayon, wool and silk. They are characterized by neutral colors and more subdued embellishments, unlike women’s apparel. Formals, casual, ethnic, sportswear and nightwear are some of the most commonly worn types of clothing. The product category for menswear includes shirts, t-shirts, trousers, denim, sweaters, jerseys, pullovers and sweatshirts.
Market Trends
The escalating product demand on account of the growing fashion-consciousness and awareness towards the importance of personal appearance among men is primarily driving the menswear market. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce industry and the rising popularity of purchasing clothes through online shopping platforms, as they save time, offer convenience, and provide several diverse options, are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of ecological clothing made from organic materials in place of synthetic fabrics that can cause skin allergies is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the launch of specialized menswear sections by premium brands, including Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Armani, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of social media marketing strategies, such as celebrity endorsements, festive sales, and promotional discounts, among leading manufacturers is anticipated to propel the menswear market over the forecasted period.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Adidas AG
Burberry Group Plc
Gap Inc
Giorgio Armani S.p.A
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Kering S.A.
Levi Strauss & Co.
Nike Inc.
Prada S.p.A.
PVH Corp
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, season, distribution channel and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Trousers
Denims
Shirts and T-Shirts
Ethnic Wear
Others
Breakup by Season:
Summer Wear
Winter Wear
All Season Wear
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Exclusive Stores
Multi-Brand Retail Outlets
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
