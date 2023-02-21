Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,866 in the last 365 days.

Generative AI Global Market Report 2023: Demand for Effective Customer Interactions from Chatbots Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software and Services); By Technology; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generative AI market size is expected to reach USD 200.73 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

An increasing number of technologies like super-resolution, text-to-video conversion, and text-to-image conversion and growing proliferation for the modernization of workflow across several industries and mainly in BFSI and healthcare are key factors influencing the growth of the global market over the anticipated period.

In the last few decades, the IT sector has seen tremendous growth with the rapid adoption of AI-based systems across different verticals to enhance their productivity and agility. Also, the rising popularity of generative AI for assisting chat-bots to hold effective conversations & boosting the satisfaction of consumers is further likely to contribute positively to the growth of the market.

Generative AI has capabilities to make use of unsupervised learning algorithms for effective spam detection and preprocessing of various data stages such as removing noise from visual data to improve the quality of pictures. Hence, various large market players are progressively focusing and investing in the development and introduction of new generative AI platforms and services, which is creating high growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in December 2022, Picsart launched its powerful new generative AI tools that create new objects & scenes in the images. It will serve as very crucial and helpful tools for marketers to place their products in different scenes.

Generative AI Market Report Highlights

  • Services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the anticipated period owing to an increase in several concerns related to data losses and security breaches.
  • Transformers segment held a significant market revenue share in 2022 on account of rapid growth in the adoption of a large number of transformer applications and growing need for natural language processing.
  • Media & entertainment led the industry in terms of revenue in 2022, which is mainly accelerated by the increasing prevalence of high-quality graphics and real-time virtual creation and use of Ai to create advertisement designs.
  • North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant share in 2022 due to the continuously growing number of digital fraud activities, especially in financial services companies in countries like U.S. and Canada.
  • The global key market players include Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packed Enterprise Development, Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA, and Salesforce

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Growing Demand to Modernize Workflow Across Industries
  • Rising Applications of Novel Technologies

Restraints and Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Workforce and High Implementation Cost

The publisher has segmented the generative AI market report based on component, technology, end-use, and region:
Generative AI, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Generative AI, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Generative Adversarial Networks
  • Transformers
  • Variational Auto-encoders
  • Diffusion Networks

Generative AI, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Media & Entertainment
  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Others

Generative AI, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa
Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 117
Forecast Period 2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.26 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $200.73 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Generative AI Market Insights

5. Global Generative AI Market, by Component

6. Global Generative AI Market, by Technology

7. Global Generative AI Market, by End-Use

8. Global Generative AI Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Genie AI Ltd.
  • Synthesia
  • MOSTLY AI Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • Rephrase.ai
  • Adobe
  • Meta
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Alibaba Cloud
  • Baidu Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Intel Corporation
  • Siemens
  • Salesforce
  • NVIDIA
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcfzks-ai?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Generative AI Global Market Report 2023: Demand for Effective Customer Interactions from Chatbots Bolsters Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.