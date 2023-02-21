Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,926 in the last 365 days.

High-Tech Material TechVision Opportunity Engine 2023

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Tech Material TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High-Tech Materials (HTM) TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

This TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, industry impact of 15 monthly innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective. Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sb5x1r-tech?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

High-Tech Material TechVision Opportunity Engine 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.