High-Tech Material TechVision Opportunity Engine 2023

The "High-Tech Material TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High-Tech Materials (HTM) TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

This TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, industry impact of 15 monthly innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective. Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sb5x1r-tech?w=12

