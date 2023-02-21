Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery, Encapsulation, Filtration, and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring BioFeyn, Cosmax, Metalchemy, NanoViricides & More
Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery, Encapsulation, Filtration, and Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations in nanomaterials and nanoparticles that can be used for encapsulating active ingredients and drug for manufacture of personal care products, animal feed and drug. It also highlights innovations focused on development of membranes and biodegradable lubricants using nanotechnology.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery, Encapsulation, Filtration, and Industrial Applications
- Nanoemulsions Incorporated with Skin-friendly Microbiome
- Cosmax's Value Proposition
- Cosmax - Investor Dashboard
- Nanoparticulate-based Drug for Antiviral Protection
- NanoViricides's Value Proposition
- NanoViricides - Investor Dashboard
- Nanoencapsulation Technique to Developing Nutrition-dense Fish Feed
- BioFeyn's Value Proposition
- BioFeyn - Investor Dashboard
- Green Nanomaterials as an Alternative for Synthetic Packaging
- Metalchemy's Value Proposition
- Metalchemy - Investor Dashboard
- Agglomerate-free Dispersions for Industrial and Biomedical Sector
- Mathym SAS Value Proposition
- Mathym SAS - Investor Dashboard
- Chemical-free Biological Nanomaterials with Antimicrobial Properties
- NanoBiotech Value Proposition
- NanoBiotech - Investor Dashboard
- Nanofiltration Membrane for Effective Lithium Recovery
- Toray Industries Inc. Value Proposition
- Toray Industries Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Biodegradable Oils and Lubricants for Machinery
- PANOLIN International Inc. Value Proposition
- PANOLIN International Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Theranostic Nanodrug to Increase Efficiency of Cancer Radiotherapy
- NH TherAguix Value Proposition
- NH TherAguix - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BioFeyn
- Cosmax
- Mathym SAS
- Metalchemy
- NanoBiotech
- NanoViricides
- NH TherAguix
- PANOLIN International Inc.
- Toray Industries Inc.
