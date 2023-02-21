Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery, Encapsulation, Filtration, and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring BioFeyn, Cosmax, Metalchemy, NanoViricides & More

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery, Encapsulation, Filtration, and Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations in nanomaterials and nanoparticles that can be used for encapsulating active ingredients and drug for manufacture of personal care products, animal feed and drug. It also highlights innovations focused on development of membranes and biodegradable lubricants using nanotechnology.

The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery, Encapsulation, Filtration, and Industrial Applications

Nanoemulsions Incorporated with Skin-friendly Microbiome

Cosmax's Value Proposition

Cosmax - Investor Dashboard

Nanoparticulate-based Drug for Antiviral Protection

NanoViricides's Value Proposition

NanoViricides - Investor Dashboard

Nanoencapsulation Technique to Developing Nutrition-dense Fish Feed

BioFeyn's Value Proposition

BioFeyn - Investor Dashboard

Green Nanomaterials as an Alternative for Synthetic Packaging

Metalchemy's Value Proposition

Metalchemy - Investor Dashboard

Agglomerate-free Dispersions for Industrial and Biomedical Sector

Mathym SAS Value Proposition

Mathym SAS - Investor Dashboard

Chemical-free Biological Nanomaterials with Antimicrobial Properties

NanoBiotech Value Proposition

NanoBiotech - Investor Dashboard

Nanofiltration Membrane for Effective Lithium Recovery

Toray Industries Inc. Value Proposition

Toray Industries Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Biodegradable Oils and Lubricants for Machinery

PANOLIN International Inc. Value Proposition

PANOLIN International Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Theranostic Nanodrug to Increase Efficiency of Cancer Radiotherapy

NH TherAguix Value Proposition

NH TherAguix - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BioFeyn

Cosmax

Mathym SAS

Metalchemy

NanoBiotech

NanoViricides

NH TherAguix

PANOLIN International Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

