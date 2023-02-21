PayJunction Enhances Developer Tech Stack to Streamline Integrated ACH Payment Acceptance

Software developers can enable pay-by-bank technology via a simple API plug-in

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayJunction, a leading developer of payment processing technology, has enhanced its developer toolset to allow software companies to integrate advanced Account-to-Account (A2A) bank transfer connectivity within their platforms. Transactions are routed via the PayJunction gateway using low-cost ACH processing rails, which results in significant savings for businesses.

Payments, whether in-person, online or via invoice, are initiated in the same software businesses use to run their operations, and all transaction information flows seamlessly into client records. Bank account or credit card details can be securely associated with client records for future payments, further streamlining processes so staff has more time to focus on customer-facing tasks.

PayJunction recently added secure A2A functionality from Plaid, which simplifies the enrollment and identification processes associated with ACH account setup. Additionally, a balance function checks real-time funds availability, which reduces rejects based on insufficient funds.

CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions has integrated this enhanced ACH functionality into their professional tax software solutions to allow tax preparers to extend pay-by-bank capabilities to their clients. Fees for CrossLink technology can now be separated from those associated with tax preparation services during the settlement process, which simplifies accounting and bank reconciliation.

"PayJunction continues to enhance their platform in support of CrossLink's industry-leading functionality for professional tax preparers. With the addition of the Plaid integration, CrossLink customers now have the flexibility to add ACH accounts to their Wallets," said Josh Daniel, chief technology officer at CrossLink Professional Tax Software. "By utilizing Plaid to link to ACH accounts, CrossLink customers now have the option of utilizing either ACH or credit card payments while incorporating transactional fees directly into their tax preparation fees."

Plaid's connectivity technology can quickly and easily be integrated with software applications via a simple plug-in using PayJunction's intuitive API and developer tools. Additionally, the solutions are available to businesses that use PayJunction's turnkey Virtual Terminal and gateway solution.

About PayJunction

PayJunction, founded in 2000, has continually disrupted the payment processing industry with an approach that combines customer advocacy, transparent and ethical pricing, and environmental consciousness. PayJunction's cloud-based gateway and processing platform consolidates credit, debit and ACH transactions made in person, online, over the phone and on the go. Its technology helps businesses increase productivity, reduce costs and elevate the customer payment experience. PayJunction processes over $9 billion annually for US-based businesses. PayJunction's dedication to valuing long-term relationships over short-term profit has earned the company widespread recognition and awards from Stevie®, Glassdoor®, Titan® and others.

Media Contact

Ursula Librizzi, PayJunction, 1 800-601-0230, ulibrizzi@payjunction.com

Kyle Ouzts, PayJunction, 800-601-0230, kouzts@payjunction.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE PayJunction