Central Florida Bonding Discusses Online Romance Scams in Their Newest Website Blog

Orlando Florida Bail Bonds Agency Offers Safety Tips for Avoiding Online Con-Artists

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orlando, Florida bail bonds agency, Central Florida Bonding, announces the launch of their newest blog on their website entitled "Romance Scammers". Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding, explains "Scam artists attempt to build personal relationships with their victims in order to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars from them. These con-artists prey on vulnerable people looking for love, affection and attention while trying to obtain their money, personal information, or gift cards. With an ever-increasing number of cases, scammers are resorting to this method of deception, so we must take steps to stop them in their tracks."

As reported by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), romance scams have increased by about 25% since 2019, with victims losing $1 billion in these types of scams. Unfortunately, many people do not know how to identify romance scams nor are they aware of how to avoid falling victim to them. In this article, Central Florida Bonding wants to help you understand what a romance scam is so that you can avoid becoming a victim of one. Additionally, they want to educate you so that you can identify scammers, know how to prevent scams from happening in the first place, as well give you valuable advice on how to avoid falling victim to one if you do.

It is important to understand that romance scams are incredibly devastating to the victims. In addition to losing an unknown amount of money, they will also be left in a situation where they believe that someone they loved and who supposedly loved them back has wronged them because of the fake relationship that has been thrust upon them. As a result of romance scams, victims can also suffer from identity theft.

Central Florida Bonding encourages consumers to visit https://cfborlando.com/romance-scammers/ for more information about romance scammers and their tactics.

Central Florida Bonding is a 24-hour bail bonds agency in the heart of Orlando, Florida, located minutes from the Orange county Jail. They offer a wide range of bond services for clients facing a multitude of charges, including theft, assault, battery, domestic violence, DUI, drug trafficking, child neglect, traffic violations, road rage, boating under the influence and other charges. Defendants looking to begin the bail bond process should call 407-841-3646. Whether they need assistance with the bail bond process during the day or night, seven days a week, or 365 days a year, there is always a bail bond agent available to assist.

Central Florida Bonding has a team of experienced and knowledgeable bail bond agents. A first-time offender may find being in jail a scary experience. Clients will be provided with clarity of the court process and provide valuable information as they assist with paperwork and any questions that may arise regarding the criminal justice system. Defendants will find a frequently asked questions section on Central Florida Bonding's website with additional information about the bail process.

Central Florida Bonding is located at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. Their office is in the Cox Plaza, minutes from the Orange County Jail/33rd Street Jail. Central Florida Bonding serves all of Central Florida, including Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard, and Lake counties. This bail bond agency is licensed to post bonds across the state of Florida and with affiliated agencies across the United States.

To learn more about Central Florida Bonding, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/ or call 407-841-3646.

