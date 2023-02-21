International Show Jumper Dani G. Waldman Collaborates with Karina Brez on Fearless Feathers

Style meets confidence in vibrant equine collection, Fearless Feathers by Dani G.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American-Israeli show jumper and Olympian, Dani G., is internationally acclaimed for her championship talent and exceptional taste. Her signature riding style features colorful feather hair extensions with matching athleisure— a delight to those on the circuit. Confident, original, and versatile, Dani G. believes in self-expression, promoting a lifestyle of living fearlessly and on one's own terms. Dani G.'s arena aura and positive attitude caught the attention of renowned equestrian jeweler, Karina Brez, and the two have collaborated on a new collection launching bold and blazing rings and bracelets, for those who unapologetically ride through life.

"For all my life, I have tried to live everyday fearlessly as an entrepreneur in a competitive business, so, being able to collaborate on this collection with Dani G. has been such an amazing outlet of creativity for me," says Karina Brez. "My hope for those who will wear these pieces is that the design brings them happiness, confidence, and the courage to express themselves through jewelry."

The Fearless Feathers Collection by Dani G. consists of six show-stopping designs, hugging two sides with a feather and a horse hoof. The Fearless Feathers Yellow Gold and Orange Sapphires Bracelet is comprised of 0.13 ct. diamonds decorating the horse hoof, accompanied by 0.23 ct. orange sapphires along the middle of the feather, also available in 14K rose gold and white gold. The Fearless Feathers Rose Gold and Multicolor Sapphires Bracelet has 0.13 ct. diamonds adorning the horse hoof, with 0.23 ct. rainbow sapphires in the center of the feather. The Fearless Feathers Rose Gold and Diamond Bracelet contains 0.3 0ct. diamonds trimmed along the top and bottom of the horse hoof; the piece is also available in 14K yellow or white gold. Each bracelet embodies the fearlessness of the wearer, and is available in all diamonds, a rainbow of sapphire colors, or in a blue or pink sapphire ombre.

"I believe everyone, on some level, just wants to be noticed. Some people want to be stars and others just want to be acknowledged, but on some level, we all just want to be seen for who we really are, what we wear, what we say, how we present ourselves to the outside world says this is me. This is who I am," states Dani G. Waldman. "I've been an admirer of Karina Brez for years, not only for her creative equestrian designs, but specifically for her entrepreneurial acumen. I felt that if we put our two fearless minds together, we'd be able to create something that would empower people to embrace and express their authentic selves."

Fearless Feathers Collection rings are paired with collection bracelets perfectly. The Fearless Feathers White Gold and Orange Sapphires Ring has 0.10 ct. diamonds decorating the horse hoof, accompanied by 0.18 ct. orange sapphires, along the middle of the feather available. The Fearless Feathers White Gold and Diamonds Ring has 0.23 ct. diamonds, while the Fearless Feathers Rose Gold and Blue Sapphires Ring includes 0.09 ct. diamonds adorning the horse hoof, with 0.13 ct. blue sapphires in the center. The Fearless Feathers Yellow Gold and Orange Sapphires Bracelet is comprised of 0.13 ct. diamonds decorating the horse hoof, accompanied with 0.23 ct. orange sapphires along the middle of the feather. The Fearless Feathers Rose Gold and Multicolor Sapphires Bracelet included 0.13 ct. diamonds adorning the horse hoof with 0. 23 ct. rainbow sapphires, within the center of the feather. The Fearless Feathers Rose Gold and Diamond Bracelet contains 0.30 ct. diamonds trimmed along the top and bottom of the horse hoof and the center of the feather the classic design of a precious metal and diamonds.

Regarding individuality and personalization, Dani G. Waldman states, "one way I have always expressed my inner creativity and uniqueness is through accessorizing with jewelry. It's such a great way to subtly express mood based on color choice or style or genre: some days you feel goth, some days you feel romantic, some days you want to use color to elevate a look and sometimes you just want to blend in with neutrals. Jewelry is so personal, and one of the best things about wearing rings and bracelets is that they aren't just for other people to enjoy and admire, but to look down and see wearable art on yourself – that's a confidence booster if you ask me!"

The Fearless Feathers Collection is a celebration of self-love by one's own rules, on the course charted. Karina Brez and Dani G. encourage followers to use the hashtag #FearlessFeathers alongside a life moment, when boldness kicked in.

To shop the Fearless Feathers collection, visit https://karinabrez.com/collections/fearless-feathers. For sales inquiries or retail partnership inquiries, contact Karina Brez at 561-400-4085 or email info@karinabrez.com. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email info@pietrapr.com.

About Karina Brez

A first generation Ukranian-American, Karina Brez earned the title of Miss Florida USA in 2012, and was inspired to design a jewelry collection after fellow contestants were impressed by the design she created for her own pageant dress. A horse enthusiast with a passion for gemstones, Brez completed the GIA Graduate Gemologist program, is an appraiser, and advocates for non-profits introducing children to the healing power of horses. Her signature fine jewelry collections are Huggable Hooves, Horse LUV, Bit of LUV, Lucky Horseshoe and The Garden Collection. In 2020, Karina Brez was voted one of the top three Equestrian jewelers by Equestrian Living Magazine. She opened a retail location in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021.

