Congressman Rick Larsen Tours 3DX Industries

SEATTLE, WA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Rep. Rick Larsen, Congressman for the Second District in Washington state, took a tour of 3DX Industries, Inc. on Feb. 16, learning how additive manufacturing provides better products with a quicker turnaround and lower costs.

An Advanced Manufacturing company, 3DX Industries DDDX is capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Using our state-of-the-art 3D Metal Printing System, Composite Printing equipment and numerous CNC Precision Machining Centers, 3DX Industries exceeds expectations for prototype, production, and assembly services.

Larsen, the lead Democrat on the House's Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has delivered $3.9 billion to Washington State so far. Larsen also serves on the Committee on Armed Services and its Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems.

Roger Janssen, President and CEO of 3DX Industries, said the company is able to manufacture and design products for many industries, including Aerospace, Environmental, Marine and Medical. "Using this technology, our customers are able to develop complex parts and alloys more cost-effective than ever before," Janssen told Rep. Larsen. "Engineers are now able to manufacture extremely intricate designs without the restrictions of past manufacturing processes."

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. DDDX is an OTCM traded advanced manufacturing company capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Our growth strategy includes utilizing cutting edge technology to enhance manufacturing techniques combined with traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.

Attachment