LEX Diagnostics Appoints Scott O’Brien as LEX Board member

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGESHIRE, United Kingdom, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEX Diagnostics (LEX) today announces the appointment of Scott O’Brien to the LEX Board. The company is revolutionising molecular point-of-care diagnostics with a step change in speed, sensitivity, and cost. LEX is developing a 5-minute multiplex PCR test to quickly determine the presence of infectious diseases including SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), Influenza, Strep A, and RSV.



LEX Diagnostics’ new board member, Scott O’Brien, commented on his appointment, “I am delighted to be joining the LEX Diagnostics board. Our 5-minute PCR test has the potential to be game changing for healthcare providers thanks to its unique ability to gain accurate and fast clinical insights. I look forward to using my expertise to support the LEX team to bring this thermocycling technology to the healthcare market and see it translate into improved patient care.”

LEX Diagnostics’ Chair of the Board, Dr Andrew Baker-Campbell, said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Scott to LEX Diagnostics on behalf of the company. His track record of commercially developing fellow diagnostic companies for acquisition by strategic partners is of great value as we push towards taking our innovative PCR technology to market. I look forward to seeing our progress accelerate under this growing team of expert staff and board members.”

Scott is a senior business leader with over 25 years of global life sciences and diagnostics industry experience across numerous roles from R&D, to marketing and commercial and C-suite. Scott has cemented his experience in the diagnostics field, most recently for Specific Diagnostics and GenMark Diagnostics, where he not only led corporate and commercial strategies towards and after product launch, but was also instrumental in the acquisition of both companies by pharma. Scott acquired his Bachelors in Microbiology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and joins the board from Boston, USA.

About LEX Diagnostics

LEX Diagnostics is a privately held UK molecular diagnostics company developing products to meet its vision of a 5-minute multiplex PCR test designed to enhance patient care by delivering clinical insights within minutes and at the time they are most valuable.

The company’s revolutionary thermocycling technology delivers accurate PCR results in a fraction of the time and cost of devices available today. These diagnostics will have the speed and ease of use to fit seamlessly into primary care workflows, bringing the sensitivity of PCR to urgent care centres, physician’s office labs and pharmacies.

For more information see our website here, and follow us on LinkedIn, here.

Media contacts:

LEX Diagnostics

Chris Hole

Chris.hole@lexdiagnostics.com

Scius Communications

Katja Stout

+44 7789435990

katja@sciuscommunications.com

Daniel Gooch

+44 774 787 5479

daniel@sciuscommunications.com