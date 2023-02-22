Delivering immersive game development services and artwork services

Gamix Labs Logo

"Gamix Labs: Delivering High-Quality, Immersive Game Development Solutions for Business Growth and Brand Recognition"

You just have to take a deep breath, relax and let the game come to you.” — A.J. Green

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Games are no longer solely a form of amusement, as they have emerged as an essential factor in propelling business growth due to their potential to build social bonds and provide educational and cognitive advantages, making them highly valued. As a result, the gaming industry generates billions of dollars in revenue annually and positively influences other sectors and businesses.

Gamix Labs' offering involves full-cycle game development solutions (game development, game art designing services, 2d animation services) to provide high-quality games that attract and retain players across the globe.

Gamix Labs' gamification game development services helped several businesses in rebranding and marketing their products. The team has developed gamification projects for Nestle, Adidas, and other famous brands to help them in user retention and other marketing goals, thus increasing brand value among the masses.

With the successful deliveries of Online Casino portals, Game Portals, Facebook instant games, NFT games, Quiz games, and several gamification projects; the team has extended its services and started providing Land-based Slot Game Development Services to some of the pioneer Casinos.

Why Choose Gamix Labs for game development?

To get all things done under one development roof.

To work with an expert game development team through a strategic development process.

To get solutions with quick turnaround on agreed deadlines.

To offer a unique and impeccable gameplay experience to your players.

Accomplishments we have made so far:

In 2018, Gamix Labs was founded, and so far, we have delivered 250+ games to 9 countries.

- 80% of our clients are ready to recommend us,

- 90% of our employees have a minimum of 5 years of game creation experience,

- 90% Repeat Customers

- 100% Client Satisfaction

- 50% YoY Revenue Growth

With meticulous analysis and keeping eyes on trends, we emphasize the current and future market conditions to provide our clients with a comprehensive and lucid blueprint that facilitates the development of a profitable business strategy.

About Us:

Gamix Labs is a full-cycle game development company serving high-quality game development, 2D artwork, and animation services to Fortune 500's clients and the casino industry. Our team is a collective of skilled game developers, creative artists, animators, experienced AR/VR, and managers who unite them - to outsource each vertical of game development requirements.

Gamix Labs is a team of expert game developers, game artists, and game designers keen to offer solutions to game development challenges.

Our talented team has delivered over 250+ HTML5, AR/VR, Android/iOS, Live Casino, Slots, Kinect, and NFT games for mobile, PC, and cross platforms using emerging technologies like HTML5, Cocos, Unity, and Unreal game engine.