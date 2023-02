Wind Energy Market Size worth over US$ 127.2 billion by 2027

AMR Logo

The offshore wind energy is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 13.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Wind Energy Market Statistics

The global wind energy market size was valued at $62.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $127.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the wind energy market report include Siemens General Electric, Enercon GmbH, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Exelon Corporation (EXC), NextEra Energy, Inc., American Electric Power Company, Inc., Xcel Energy Inc., Avangrid, Inc., and Ameren Corporation.

Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10901

Europe accounted for the highest market growth during 2020-2027. This is attributed to rise in investments in countries such as France, the UK, and Norway. Moreover, presence of major manufacturers in countries such as France, Germany, and Norway will further propel the growth of the wind energy market in projected timeframe.

The offshore wind energy is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 13.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By end-user, the industrial segment held more than 50% market share with a CAGR of 10.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The Asia-pacific region dominated the wind energy market share with around 62% revenue share in 2019.

Wind energy, a type of renewable energy, is used to generate electric energy from kinetic energy source. Wind turbine converts the wind energy into mechanical energy, which is further converted into electrical energy through generator.

Wind energy can be generated at offshore and onshore. Onshore wind energy is associated with onshore turbines that are located on land, whereas offshore wind turbines are found in ocean or sea.

Growing concern from government across the globe regarding renewable power source is anticipated to boost the wind energy market. However, the offshore wind turbine is more efficient than onshore turbines.

Buy This Report (249 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3kijN0T

In addition, such wind turbine can decrease the cost of energy production more than that of conventional energy sources in case of long-term business. For instance, the present levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for wind turbine in Europe is around $220-$245, which is expected to reach $50-$73 by 2030.

The offshore floating structure can harness wind resources even at deep water level, it is more effective in narrow continental shelf region with sea water depth more than 200 meter.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

Nation wise lockdown has severely impacted the wind turbine manufacturing in countries such as China and Germany. Large number of manufacturing plants across these countries were operating with limited production capacity for past few months, which negatively impacted the wind energy market growth.

Furthermore, disruption in supply chain led to various project delays and cancellation of orders, which further affected the key markets for both blade production and wind turbine installations.

Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10901

However, implementation of digitization may aid in remote monitoring for project execution; thus, limiting the labor force as much as possible.

Related Report:-

Advanced Energy Market by Application (Electricity generation, Electricity Delivery & Management, Building Efficiency, Water Efficienecy, Transportation, Fuel Production & Delivery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-energy-market-A15774

Renewable Energy Market by Type (Hydroelectric Power, Wind Power, Bioenergy, Solar Energy, and Geothermal Energy) and End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/renewable-energy-market

Energy Transition Market by Type (Renewable Energy [solar energy, wind energy, bioenergy, and hydropower], Energy Efficient, Electrification, hydrogen, and other) by Application (residential, commercial, and utility-scale), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-transition-market-A31819

AI in Energy Market By Component type (Solutions, Services), By Application (Robotics, Renewables Management, Demand Forecasting, Safety and Security, Infrastructure, Others), By End user (Energy Transmission, Energy Generation, Energy Distribution, Utilities), By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-energy-market-A12587

Small Wind Power Market by Type (Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine, Vertical Axis Wind Turbine), by Installation Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-wind-power-market