Lower House Speaker Meets with Uruguayan Parliamentary Delegation

MOROCCO, February 21 - Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami met on Monday in Rabat, with a parliamentary delegation from the Uruguayan Senate, led by the Senate Vice-President and Chairman of the Uruguay-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, Jorge Gandini.

 During this meeting, the two parties discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries by institutionalizing bilateral and multilateral relations between the two legislative institutions, through the Parliamentary Friendship Group, bilateral and multilateral parliamentary forums, effective communication, visit exchange, reflection on creating a platform for permanent South-South dialogue, and sharing expertise and experience, said the Lower House in a statement, noting that both sides also stressed the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States, and non-interference in their internal affairs.

This meeting was an opportunity for Talbi El Alami and the parliamentary delegation of the Senate of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay to discuss issues of common parliamentary interest, the situation on the regional and international levels and the roles of parliaments and parliamentarians in promoting international peace and security and achieving development in its various dimensions, the same source added.

MAP: 20 February 2023

