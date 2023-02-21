With 20.9% CAGR, Digital Transformation Market Size to Hit USD 6.78 Trillion by 2029

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Digital Transformation Market size is projected to reach USD 6.78 Trillion in 2029, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune,India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Transformation Market Size hit USD 1.51 trillion in 2021 and is slated to rise from USD 1.79 trillion in 2022 to USD 6.78 trillion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Rapid use of cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, and others, is driving the global market share for digital transformation, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Digital Transformation Market Forecast, 2023-2029”.

Key Industry Development-

In order to securely connect any item to the cloud and enable seamless integration with AWS IoT services, such as AWS IoT Core, AWS announced IoT ExpressLink. The developers would be assisted in overcoming technical challenges and reducing additional time to market using modules with AWS IoT ExpressLink.





Request a free sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-transformation-market-104878





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 20.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 6.78 Trillion Base Year 2021 Digital Transformation Market Size in 2021 USD 1.51 Trillion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 217 Segments covered Technology, Enterprise, Deployment, Industry Digital Transformation Market Growth Drivers Rising Adoption and Investment in the Cloud Infrastructure, IoT, and 5G to Drive Growth Data Privacy and Security Concerns Associated with Digital Technologies Hinder the Market Growth













Key Takeaways

Digital Transformation Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 6.78 Trillion in 2029

Companies are investing more in robotic systems due to increased manufacturing capabilities and improved worker safety.

Through partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations, the corporations are making investments in the adoption of 5G and the development of cloud infrastructure.

Throughout the projection period, the SMEs category is expected to develop with a modest CAGR. Several SMEs and start-ups have begun to see the value of integrating digital technology into their operations.

Digital Transformation Market Size in North America was USD 697.23 Billion 2021





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-transformation-market-104878





Drivers & Restraints-

The integration of 5G, IoT, and cloud technologies is expected to drive growth in many sectors, particularly for cloud firms.

By combining 5G with cloud services, businesses can improve capacity, speed, and latency. Ericsson, for example, offers cloud infrastructure to more than 230 clients worldwide, while Telefonica, Swisscom, Telkomse, XL Axiata, Far EasTone, and other leading service providers rely on the company for their top services.

The adoption of these advanced technologies is set to enhance the capability, functionality, and flexibility of many industries.

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate the Global Market Share

Due to growing government initiatives and investments in digital technologies such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and others, North America is predicted to lead the digital transformation market growth.

During the projected period, Europe is anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the market. Key measures are being taken by governments in the U.K. and France to adopt digital technology and support regional prosperity.

Due to increasing foreign direct investment in digitization and rising government expenditure for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR throughout the projection period.

With increasing government initiatives and digitalization, the Middle East & African nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expanding at a moderate CAGR.

Throughout the predicted period, South America is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR. This is mostly due to the expansion of digital investments in cloud infrastructure.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)





Access Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104878





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021 Global Cloud Computing Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021 Global Big Data and Analytics Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021 Global Cybersecurity Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021 Global Blockchain Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Digital Transformation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Technology (USD) Cloud Computing Big Data and Analytics Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence (AI) Internet of Things (IoT) Others (Blockchain, Business Intelligence) By Enterprise Type (USD) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) By Deployment Model (USD) On-Premises Cloud By Industry (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Manufacturing IT and Telecommunications Retail and Consumer Goods Healthcare Transportation and Logistics Government Others (Oil and gas, Media and Entertainment, Etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Digital Transformation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!

Related Report:

Cloud Computing Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2029

Cyber Security Market Revenue Growth Forecast to 2029

Big Data Analytics Market Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2029

Artificial Intelligence Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2029

Internet of Things Market Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2029

Blockchain Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2029

FAQ:

How big is the Digital Transformation Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 1.79 trillion in 2022 to USD 6.78 trillion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

How big is Digital Transformation Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 697.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245