Medical Holography Market to hit USD 7.35 Bn by 2029, Technological Advancements and Investment Feasibility

Medical Holography Market was valued at US$ 1.21 Bn. in 2021 and the total Medical Holography revenue is expected to grow at 25.3% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 7.35 Bn.

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Medical Holography Market ”. The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis, that the domain expert has analyzed the Medical Holography Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, MMR expects, the market to grow from USD 1.21 Bn in 2021 to USD 7.35 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 25.3 percent.



Medical Holography Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 1.21 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 7.35 Bn. CAGR 25.3 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 292 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Product, Application and End-Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Increasing Investments and Technological Advancements to create new growth opportunities

The Medical Holography Market in the health sector is growing due to the increasing investment in medical facilities, the developing necessity for tailored personalized drugs and technological advancements in surgical rooms. The increasing investment in digital holography is the main factor to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for advanced medical imaging systems and the rising adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education are expected to fuel the Medical Holography Market growth during the forecast period.

The high Cost of Holography and Lack of awareness restraint the Medical Holography Market growth

The high computational cost of processing holograms is expected to limit Medical Holography Market growth. Highly trained human resources are required to capture 3D representation and still the majority of the workforce is not aware of the technology.

Medical Holography Market in the North American region accounted for more than 35 percent of total shares in 2021

In the region, holography technology has been rapidly accepted in the healthcare sector. The market in the region is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases , the rising elderly population, innovations, product launches and increasing adoption of advanced technological devices. The regional Medical Holography Market is also driven by the strong presence of leading market players, contributing to growth.

Medical Holography Market in the Asia Pacific region to grow at CAGR of 8.1 percent during the forecast period

The factors that are majorly driving the Asian Pacific market are increasing healthcare investments and improving healthcare infrastructure . The regional Medical Holography Market is also expected to be driven by increasing disposable income and rising awareness of the benefits of medical holography in diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Medical Holography Market Segmentation

By Product

Holographic Display

Laser

Microscope

Print

Software

Others

The microscope segment in the Medical Holography Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3 percent during the forecast period. In 2021, the holographic display segment held the largest share of the market.

By Application

Medical Imaging

Medical Education

Biomedical Research



During the forecast period, the biomedical research segment in the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent. The medical education segment in the Medical Holography Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent.

By End-Use

Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories

During the forecast period, the research laboratories segment in the Medical Holography Market is expected to grow by 9.1 percent. The academic centers segment in the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 percent.

Medical Holography Market Key Competitors include:

EchoPixel, Inc. (US)

Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd. (US)

zSpace, Inc. (US)

Eon Reality (US)

Zebra Imaging (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Microsoft Inc (US)

SMX Health (US)

Promaxo (US)

AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP (US)

FONAR (US)

AllTech Medical Systems (US)

Holoxica Ltd. (UK)

Synaptive Medical (Canada)

IMRIS (Canada)

Ovizio Imaging systems (Belgium)

Lyncee Tec (Switzerland)

NanoLive SA (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

lichtsysteme GmbH (Germany)

Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel)

Aspect Imaging (Israel)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

SG HealthCare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

ESAOTE SPA (Italy)

Holografika Kft. (Hungary)

Phase Holographic Imaging AB (Sweden)

Ne&Ro Invest SRL. (Romania)



Key questions answered in the Medical Holography Market are:

What is Medical Holography?

What are the major drivers for the growth of the Medical Holography Market?

What are the global trends in the Medical Holography Market?

What are the recent development and trends for the Medical Holography Market growth?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Medical Holography Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Medical Holography Market?

What are the major challenges expected to be faced by the Medical Holography Market?

Who held the largest market share in Medical Holography Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Medical Holography Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Medical Holography Market?

Which is the fastest-growing segment in the Medical Holography Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Medical Holography Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Medical Holography Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Medical Holography Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, End-Use and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

