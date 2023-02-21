Cocoa Market Growth - Global Industry In Depth Study And Huge Demand In Future 2021-2027

The specialty cocoa segment is expected to grow at a significant pace, especially in Europe.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cocoa Market generated $12.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growing demand for chocolates and VSS-compliant production drive the growth of the global cocoa market. However, availability of substitutes of cocoa and dynamic price fluctuations of cocoa beans restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growing demand for specialty cocoa and storytelling is the trending marketing strategy present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the cocoa market opportunity, and increase in profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.

According to the cocoa market forecast, on the basis of product type, the cocoa liquor segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,837.1 million in 2019, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period. The cocoa liquor, also known as chocolate liquor is the essential item required to produce raw chocolate. Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are also produced from cocoa liquor.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2027. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of quality, the bulk is the dominating segment because it is the most commonly produced and traded cocoa. Availability of bulk cocoa at cheap prices is the main reason for its high demand. Around 90% of the global cocoa produced is the bulk cocoa.

