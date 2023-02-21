Frozen Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Segmentation, Trends and Business Opportunities 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Frozen Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global frozen food market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028. Frozen food includes various eatables, such as fruits, vegetables, snacks, meat, desserts, soup, seafood, ice cream, etc., that are subjected to quick freezing for easy storage and prolonged shelf life. These products are categorized into several kinds, including ready-to-eat, drink, and cooked meals. Frozen food offers high palatability, enhanced convenience, and reduced cooking time as compared to conventional home-cooked variants. In addition, they are easy to prepare, retain nutritional content, and save time and money, as they can be stored for an extended period. As a result, frozen food is extensively available across supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, online channels, etc.
Frozen Food Market Trends:
The escalating demand for ready-to-eat products, on account of the rising urbanization levels and the improving consumer living standards, is among the primary factors driving the frozen food market. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce platforms and the emerging trend of discount offers, doorstep delivery, secured payment gateways, etc., are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of frozen food, such as meat, snacks, vegetables, and fruits, that reduces the need for peeling, washing, or chopping and minimize the overall cooking time is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the incorporation of GPS tracking systems, the internet of things (IoT), and Bluetooth devices to ensure food safety and security is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of cold chain storage and transportation facilities with advanced techniques for preventing contamination, preserving moisture content, and mitigating microbiological spoilage is expected to bolster the frozen food market in the coming years.
Frozen Food Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the frozen food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
• Aryzta A.G.
• Associated British Foods plc
• Bellisio Foods Inc. (Charoen Pokphand Foods)
• Cargill Incorporated
• Conagra Brands Inc.
• General Mills Inc.
• The Kraft Heinz Company
• JBS S.A.
• Jeanie Marshal Foods Ltd
• Kellogg Company
• McCain Foods Limited
• Nestlé S.A.
• Wawona Frozen Foods
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global frozen food market based on product type, frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Frozen Vegetable Snacks
• Frozen Meat Products
• Frozen Vegetables and Fruits
Frozen Vegetable Snacks Breakup by Type:
• French Fries
• Bites, Wedges and Smileys
• Aloo Tikki
• Nuggets
• Others
Frozen Meat Products Breakup by Type:
• Chicken
• Fish
• Pork
• Mutton
• Others
Frozen Vegetables Breakup by Type:
• Green Peas
• Corn
• Mixed Vegetables
• Carrot
• Cauliflower
• Others
Frozen Fruits Breakup by Type:
• Strawberries
• Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries)
• Cherries
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
